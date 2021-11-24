See how the first Americanas store will work

Store will not be serviced by employees

Known for cashback offers, this is the first location for a physical Ame store

Environment mixes physical space with digital technology to work

Americanas, through the Ame brand, inaugurated this Tuesday (23) its first fully autonomous physical store, that is, without employees to assist the customer or make payments.

The store was opened at Galeão airport, in Rio de Janeiro, but if everything goes according to the company’s plans, it will soon be available at other airports in the country. The new location will have 35 square meters and around 250 items for sale.

Until now Ame was known for its cashback offers in physical and virtual stores. The company’s new expansion, called Ame Go, will allow you to purchase convenience items quickly and simply.

How it works

The new autonomous space works as follows: The customer to enter must scan the Ame app from their smartphone at a turnstile.

While shopping, a shopping spree recognizes the customer and identifies which products are being picked up from the shelves.

Through this reading, the value of each product is debited from the customer’s digital wallet in the application.

New company’s onslaught

For João Guerra, director of information technology for the physical platform at Americanas, by uniting the physical and digital environments, the new store is a revolution in the consumption experience of the company’s customers.

“This bet also marks Ame’s entry into the physical world. With this system, we can open larger and smaller stores. We are testing all possible solutions. This system uses a combination of computer vision, artificial intelligence and algorithms. The store has more of 35 cameras on the ceiling and each one can analyze up to 20 images together”, says Guerra.

“Over the last two years, we have adjusted the software to the Brazilian standard, as the consumer is smaller than the American. In addition, the products sold in the country were also adjusted, since a can of soda is different from what it is. sold in the US,” said Guerra.