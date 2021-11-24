see how to access your credit card

Created in 2020, the Caixa Tem application was initially developed to meet the demand of beneficiaries of Emergency Assistance. However, the app has not been deactivated after the end of the program and it still has news: the Caixa Tem credit card.

However, to access the card, you must be a Caixa Tem customer; after all, it was created exclusively for this audience. The hiring is done 100% online and with instant release.

To make the request is very easy and fast, just follow the steps below:

First, open the “Cashier Tem” application;

Choose the option “Credit card”;

Then, the message “I want my cash card has” will appear. Click on the orange “next” button;

Confirm the delivery address and click “confirm”;

Enter your email for sending invoices and confirm;

Choose the limit from the available options;

Decide the best day for your invoice to be due;

Confirm your details and accept the terms;

Finally, create the password as instructed.

Ready! The Caixa Tem virtual credit card is now available and the physical card will soon arrive at your home.

Advantages of this credit card

With this type of card offered by Caixa Tem, the customer You may have up to 40 interest-free days to make payment for purchases in cash or in installments. However, it is noteworthy that the total purchase amount compromises your card’s credit limit, even if the purchase is in installments.

The Caixa Tem card also offers other advantages, such as: zero annual fee, additional card, virtual card, it is accepted abroad and has benefits from the Vai de Visa program.

