see the disease data this Tuesday in Brusque

With the record of ten new cases of covid-19 on Tuesday, 23, the city of Brusque has a total of 30,177 people who have had the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the data, from the epidemiological bulletin, released by the Health Surveillance Board, of the total cases, 29,745 are considered recovered. There are 106 active cases and 22 under investigation.

Seven people are hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and, in the ward, four patients. The city already accounts for 326 losses from the disease.

Regarding vaccines, 206,506 doses of the immunizing agent have already been applied in the city. Those partially immunized are 104,111. And those fully immunized add up to 93,852.

Guidelines

In case of flu symptoms, immediately seek out the Triage Center for Respiratory Symptomatic Patients, which works from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, at Arena Brusque. At other times, the service takes place at the Azambuja and Dom Joaquim hospitals, which are on duty for the Unified Health System (SUS).

