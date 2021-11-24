Senator backs down and gives up the national holiday to Santa Dulce; project now provides for the creation of the National Religious Day | Bahia

With the decision, the project in honor of Santa Dulce dos Pobres no longer proposes a national holiday and proposes only one national day. The date of the tribute was also modified.

According to the Senate, the congressman decided to make changes to the project to avoid the economic impacts of a new holiday in the country, in addition to minimizing possible difficulties in approving the initiative.

With the change, the 13th of August, and no longer the 13th of March, becomes the National Day of Saint Dulce of the Poor, as long as it is approved by the Chamber. The date was chosen because it is traditionally the day of homage to Santa Dulce in Bahia.

The bill was approved in the Senate last Thursday (18), and will now be analyzed in the Chamber of Deputies.

Currently, there are five national holidays of Catholic origin in Brazil: Passion of Christ, Corpus Christi, Nossa Senhora Aparecida, Day of the Dead and Christmas. Bahia still has the holiday of Nossa Senhora da Conceição, patron saint of the state.

Celebrated among Brazilian Catholics, the first saint born in Brazil brings together several reasons for the honor. Sister Dulce was born in 1914 in Salvador and dedicated her life to helping the poorest.

“Irmã Dulce built what would later become the largest hospital in Bahia, from a chicken coop. And in 1959 the Associação Obras Sociais Irmã Dulce (OSID) was created, followed by Albergue Santo Antônio. She was the good angel of Bahia, admired nationally and worldwide because she lived solely and exclusively to help the poorest”, defends the senator from Bahia in the justification of the project.

The life of the Bahian saint has several remarkable facts in relation to the number 13.

In September 2019, the government of Bahia had already decreed October 13th as Sister Dulce’s Day in the state, but the date is not a holiday. The Catholic church celebrates Santa Dulce on August 13, the day she became a nun.

On October 13, 2019, Sister Dulce was canonized by Pope Francis at the Vatican and became Saint Dulce of the Poor. One of the most popular nuns in Brazil due to the social work provided to the poorest and neediest, she is known as the “Anjo Bom da Bahia”.

The Vatican considers Santa Dulce the first Brazilian saint. Although other Brazilian women and a nun who worked in the country had previously been canonized, Dulce was the first woman born in Brazil who had miracles recognized by the Catholic Church.

The first Mass for Santa Dulce dos Pobres was celebrated in Rome, on October 14, 2019, by the then Archbishop of Salvador and Primate of Brazil, Dom Murilo Krieger.

Seven days after Sister Dulce became a saint, it was time for the party to be held in Salvador. On October 20, 2019, thousands of faithful gathered at Arena Fonte Nova for the first mass dedicated to the saint in Brazil.

Sister Dulce, whose real name is Maria Rita Lopes Pontes and is now called Santa Dulce dos Pobres, was one of the most popular nuns in the country and was known for her philanthropic work and for the legacy she left in the Social Works that bear her name.

Daughter of Augusto Lopes Pontes, dentist and professor at the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA) and Dulce Maria de Souza Brito Lopes Pontes, the nun from Bahia was born on May 26, 1914, in Salvador.

From an early age, she showed her family and everyone who needed her that her mission on earth was to be close to those who needed help. Mainly sick and poor people.

At the age of 7, her mother died and, at 13, she was already taking in beggars and the sick in the house where she lived with her father and brothers, in the neighborhood of Nazaré, in the capital of Bahia.

Already an adult and a nun, she helped workers in the Itapagipe neighborhood in Salvador form the União Operária São Francisco, which soon after became the Círculo Operário da Bahia.

Together with the workers, Maria Rita opened a school for the workers’ children and also helped found the Plataforma and São Caetano cinemas. The income obtained in movie theaters contributed to the maintenance of the Círculo Operário.

Throughout his life, he created the Irmã Dulce Social Works, in Cidade Baixa, and founded the Hospital Santo Antônio, which is part of the Obras complex. Sister Dulce saved lives, took people out of drug addiction, gave hope to abandoned teenagers and did all of this with hard work and dedication.

Source of love and care for the poor on earth, after death, she also attended to those who called for her in difficult times and worked miracles in their lives. As was the case of the Bahian conductor who returned to sight 14 years after becoming blind.

