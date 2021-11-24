Separated by a victory, six teams fight against the fall to Serie B – 11/24/2021

The 1-1 tie between Atlético-GO and Juventude, yesterday (23), left the dispute against relegation even more complicated in Brasileirão. Only three points separate Cuiabá, which is 11th with 43 points, from 16th place, Juventude itself. In other words, for the team from Rio Grande do Sul to overtake Dourado, all it takes is to win and count on a setback from the opponent.

The threat of relegation is even greater if you consider that Bahia, first in the relegation zone, has a game late. Tricolor had its clash against Atlético-MG, for the 32nd round, postponed to December 2nd. So, if we consider the lost points and not the conquered ones, the club from Bahia would be tied with Juventude in the table.

In addition to Bahia, Grêmio, with 36 points, and Sport, with 33, are still in contention to avoid relegation. The only team in the relegation zone that is already relegated is the lantern Chapecoense, which has scored just 15 points so far and is heading towards having the worst campaign in the history of running points, beating the 17 points made by América de Natal in 2007.

This block that fights against sticking still has two teams that have a game less than the others. Athletico and São Paulo face off today (24), at 9:30 pm, at Morumbi, to complete the 34 games. If one of them wins, it goes up to 44 points and jumps to the ‘leadership’ of that group.

Calculator and the right clashes

According to the website of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), a team that scores 44 points has a 49% chance of being relegated. Those who add 45, which were considered the magic number to ensure their permanence in the elite, still have an 18.5% risk of descent. The index only drops to less than 1% when the score reaches 47.

The year of 2007 even serves as a warning for clubs that are fighting against sticking. That year, the lantern also scored few points and, consequently, this raised the score of the others. Corinthians fell with 44 and Goiás saved itself in 16th place with 45. However, the 15th place, Náutico, got 49.

With only four rounds left for most teams, all clubs on that block cannot lose more than twice to reach that safe score. Remember that CBF left all teams with two games at home and two away in the last four matches of the tournament, to try to balance the tournament.

These final rounds still await eight straight clashes between the clubs. The CBF has made several changes to the table and rounds 35 and 36 will take place interspersed to help replace some games that are still late. With that, the ups and downs in the standings should be even greater in the next two weeks.

Cuiabá will face two rivals away from home: Athletico, in the 35th round, and Santos, in the 38th. Hurricane still visits Sport, second from the bottom, in the last round. Atlético-GO and Bahia also face off in the decisive straight of the tournament.

But the record holder for the ‘six-point games’ is São Paulo. In addition to today’s match (24), the Morumbi team also visits Grêmio and hosts Sport and Juventude. In the last round, Tricolor still visits América-MG, which with 45 points and in 10th place, is still not mathematically free of danger.

Check out the direct clashes between teams in the fight against sticking

34th round – postponed game

11/24 – São Paulo x Athletic

35th round

11/29 – Atlético-GO x Bahia

02/12 – Grêmio x São Paulo

12/3 – Athletic x Cuiabá

36th round

11/26 – Bahia x Grêmio

11/27 – São Paulo x Sport

37th round

06/12 – São Paulo x Youth

38th round

12/09 – Santos x Cuiabá

12/09 – Sport x Athletic