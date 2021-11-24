Series receives ratings and first reviews on Rotten Tomatoes

Series was well rated, staying within Marvel standards

Archer hawk is a series created directly for the Disney+ per Jonathan Igla, based on the characters from Marvel Comics: Clint Barton (Archer Hawk) and Kate Bishop. This will be the fifth series of the Marvel Cinematographic Universe produced by Marvel Studios, which continues the franchise of Avengers, chronologically occurring after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019). The production also has Igla and Rhys Thomas, as screenwriter and director, respectively.

Scheduled for November 24, 2021, the series will have a total of 6 episodes and will be part of the Phase Four of MCU. By the time the article was written, the production was well evaluated by the critics, conquering 85% approval in the review aggregator of the Rotten Tomatoes.

A total of 35 reviews, 29 of which were positive. You can check the main opinions about the series below:

Bill Goodykoontz, gives Arizona Republic, he said:

“Gavião Arqueiro” is not as ambitious as “WandaVision”, but it has a light-hearted quality that is easy to understand.”

Mike Hale, of New York Times, talks about the characters:

“Steinfeld and Renner are good counterweights to each other, while Bishop pushes Barton to relax and he takes care of her like a fussy aunt.”

Brian Lowry, gives CNN.com, he pondered:

“Even a show that approaches its episodic execution as an extra-long film owes the audience a little more impetus than that, especially when these episodes take place weekly.”

Angie Han, of Hollywood Reporter, it says:

“Its discreet vibe is precisely what makes it special.”

Louis Chilton, of Independent (United Kingdom), adds:

“Taken by itself, Gavião Arqueiro is a perfectly functional action game. But when there are so many of these things saturating the market, it has to work a little harder to justify its own existence.”

In the plot, we’ll follow a post-Blip Clint Barton working together with the young Kate Bishop as she faces the enemies of her past as ronin. In addition to dealing with these issues, the hero needs to be able to get back to his family in time for christmas.

the cast has Jeremy Renner, which reprises his role as Clint Barton in the movie series, and Hailee Steinfeld debuting as Kate Bishop. Other names like Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and alaqua cox are also part of the cast.

