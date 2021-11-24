Sesc-Flamengo recovers from setback and beats Fluminense in the Superliga classic from Rio de Janeiro | volleyball

Sesc-Flamengo went to the Laranjeiras gymnasium on Tuesday night and won the Rio de Janeiro volleyball classic, valid for the sixth round of the Women’s Superliga. After a setback at the beginning of the game, Rubro-Negro adjusted the attack and ran over Fluminense in the fourth set. With the experience of the Juciely network, Bernardinho’s team guaranteed the victory by 3 sets to 1, with partials of 18/25, 25/20, 25/18 and 25/14.

It seemed that Tricolor was going to assert the control of the court with the triumph in the initial set. They presented a forced serve combined with an efficient block, but Rubro-Negro turned the game around with a great performance by the Juciely network. The 40-year-old experienced player left the court with 19 points and received the Viva Vôlei Trophy.

2 of 3 Sesc-Flamengo beats Fluminense for the sixth round of the Women’s Superliga — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo Sesc-Flamengo beats Fluminense for the sixth round of the Women’s Superliga — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

With the result, Sesc-Flamengo achieved an excellent climb in the Superliga classification. Jumped from eighth to fifth position, pushing Fluminense to sixth place. Both teams have the same campaign in the competition, with 3 wins and 3 losses, and will return to the court on Friday, November 26th. Rubro-Negro will face Valinhos away from home, at 4 pm, with sportv2 broadcast. Soon after, at 7pm, the Tricolor will receive the Praia Clube. The team from Minas Gerais is the current leader of the Superliga, with 100% use.

Fluminense entered the match against Sesc-Flamengo without their highest scorer in the Superliga. In training last Monday, the opposite Bruna Moraes tore the Achilles tendon of her left foot and will undergo a surgical procedure. Due to the recovery time, the player will be out of the current season.

Very aggressive on the serve, Fluminense left Sesc-Flamengo in difficulty in the first set. Bernardinho’s team missed the pass, made mistakes on the court and was an easy prey in the Tricolor block. Setter Bruninha also managed to print a lot of speed in offensive actions and, with tranquility, Fluminense closed the partial in 25 to 18.

Rubro-Negro returned completely different for the second set, showing more confidence from the first point. Sesc-Flamengo was in front of the scoreboard throughout the partial. Fluminense still tried to repeat the strategy on the serve, but Bernardinho’s teams were attentive and closed at 25-20.

3 out of 3 Milka attacks for Sesc-Flamengo in the derby against Fluminense for the Superliga — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo Milka attacks for Sesc-Flamengo in the derby against Fluminense for the Superliga — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

Rocked by the previous partial, Sesc-Flamengo opened the advantage right at the beginning of the third set. Guilherme Schmitz asked for calm so that the Tricolor cast could turn the balls. Gabi Cândido still sought resources to meet the coach, but the Rubro-Negro team kept its strong footprint with great moments from Sabrina and Juciely. Without difficulty, Sesc-Flamengo scored 25 to 18.