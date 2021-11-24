Siblings eat instant noodles and die within 1 hour

Two children died after eating instant noodles in Mpumalanga, South Africa. According to The Sun, 13-year-old Keamogetswe Makofane and her sister Thato Makofane, 9, both consumed the food before going to school and died within an hour of difference. They were buried last Sunday (14).

The children’s grandmother, Winnie Makofane, told local media that the family suspects the noodles could contain some toxic substance that caused the children’s deaths.

According to News24, Thato left home alone, while brother Keamogetswe stayed at home to finish schoolwork. He left right away and, minutes later, returned home stating that his sister had passed out at the bus stop.

The family rushed to the scene and rushed the girl to the hospital. She was found dead upon her arrival.

Keamogetswe, meanwhile, stayed at home. Neighbors were called in to supervise the child and, when they arrived at the scene, they saw that he too had passed out. The boy was taken to hospital and had his death confirmed by doctors.

The children’s uncle, Mpho Chosen Makofane, said the family is in mourning and is surprised by the events. “Our family is destroyed because we never thought something like this would happen to us,” he told The Sun.

He added that the family will reveal the product’s brand when autopsy results are available.

It has not yet been possible to establish the cause of death. Tissue samples from both children were collected and sent to the police forensic laboratory for analysis. Busisiwe Mthethwa, a police spokesman, said the investigation was ongoing and the autopsy results were pending.

another case

Another similar case is also being investigated by the police: Sinothando Ngwendu, 11, Olwam Ngwendu, 7, and Athenkosi Ngwendu, 4 months, also died after ingesting instant noodles, bought at a convenience store during a visit to their grandparents’ house in Eastern Cape, weeks before what happened in Mpumalanga.

Police said autopsies were being performed on the victims’ bodies to determine the exact cause of death and the results have yet to be announced.