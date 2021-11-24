Skulduggery, Maria Fernanda visits Barbara and leaves Christian in a panic · TV News

Maria Fernanda (Fernanda Nobre) will terrify Christian (Cauã Reymond) in Um Lugar ao Sol. Ardilosa, Renato’s lover of the past (Cauã Reymond) will visit Barbara (Alinne Moraes) to pressure the rich twin’s usurper to take on her son in the soap opera das nine from Globo.

In this Wednesday (24th) chapter, Ravi’s best friend (Juan Paiva) will be put against the wall by the blonde, who has no idea that Renato was murdered by drug dealers. She will threaten to reveal their case if he doesn’t assume the boy’s paternity.

The boy will argue that his marriage is going through a difficult time, especially after the child’s death in childbirth, and will say that the news of an heir resulting from a betrayal could end everything for good.

Later on, the girl will show that she’s not into the game. Lara’s ex-boyfriend (Andréia Horta) will be startled when he arrives at the mansion and finds Maria Fernanda having coffee with his wife. “I was going down in front of here and look who I found”, will comment Barbara.

Playback/TV Globo

Maria Fernanda terrifies Christian

“It’s just that I was robbed, they took my cell phone. And then, when I looked, it seems like an angel put Barbara in my path”, will gloat the blonde, who will still make a point of greeting the manager with two kisses on the cheek .

“We were catching up on the conversation. A century without seeing each other… How long?”, Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will ask. “Four years. My son’s age,” will the cynical reply.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#82 – New Angel boils in Secret Truths 2!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: