‘Smartwatch’ by Seiko, 1988, is for sale at auction

Seiko model was one of the first ‘smartwatches’ in history, but it was not successful.

Model was connected to computers at the time and had its own keyboard

Seiko WristMac was primitive and it was possible to connect appointments on the device

After years of rumors, in September 2014, the Apple Watch was officially unveiled, and although it was Apple’s first in-house digital wearable 26 years earlier, Seiko’s WristMac could be considered the first Apple Watch. It was a digital watch that was years ahead of its time, with features that earned it a ride on the space shuttle, and now it’s up for auction.

Read too

When thinking about feature-packed digital watches, brands like Timex and Casio come to mind when both companies popularized designs with complicated chronographs and calculators strapped to the wearers’ wrists. But when it came to really pushing the limits of what wearables were capable of in the ’80s, Seiko was way ahead of everyone else. The company was one of the first to include dot-matrix LCD screens in its digital clocks, allowing them to display full alphanumeric characters, and in addition to desktop connectivity, some Seiko models were even compatible with tiny portable keyboards for easy entry. data in transit.

Released in 1985, the Seiko RC-4000, also known as the PC Datagraph, was one of Seiko’s most advanced computer clocks ever released and synchronized with the most popular desktop devices of the time, including the IBM PC, Commodore 64, and even the Apple II line. But three years later, and four years after the revolutionary Apple Macintosh debuted, the Seiko RC-4000 was updated to become the RC-4500 – also known as WristMac – and included custom software that lets you sync with Mac computers via a serial cable port connection and a feature called AppleTalk that made it much easier to network computers and peripherals back then.

Keep reading

Seiko WristMac was a primitive model, but with a lot of functionality

Compared to what the Apple Watch can do when paired with an iPhone, the Seiko WristMac was ridiculously primitive, with basic data storage (you had to input data one character at a time, scrolling through the alphabet), but it allowed information about calendar appointments and phone numbers to be synchronized and transferred from a computer. It was ahead of its time, however, so much so that NASA sent out modified WristMac units on Space Shuttle Atlantis’ ninth mission to help facilitate the first e-mail sent from space.

The WristMac isn’t the rarest watch to go up for auction. But through ComicConnect, nostalgic fans of old watch-based computing have a few hours left to bid on one that comes in its original box with all the original paperwork (manuals, registration card, tutorials), a floppy disk containing the Macintosh software required, the serial cable, and a dock. According to the ComicConnect website, there are currently no bids for wearable and a starting bid of just $1, so it can be an inexpensive way to add another milestone in mobile computing to a collection – assuming all bids don’t fall to the last. second.