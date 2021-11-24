son says that Flordelis wanted to follow a normal life

Despite not being judged in the session this Tuesday (23) in the Jury of Niterói, Flordelis has been a constant character in the testimonies of the witnesses listed to testify about the participation of two children of the former deputy in the murder of her husband, Pastor Anderson do Carmo.

In the third testimony of the day, Wagner Andrade Pimenta, known as Misael, also son of Flordelis, stated more than once that the former deputy was the mastermind of the pastor’s murder, in June 2019.

Misael said that, in a meeting with Flordelis after Anderson’s death, she would have said that “here there is no mourning”, referring to a possible sadness at the death of her husband. According to him, the former deputy was more concerned about a church event that was about to take place.

Flordelis’ son, as well as his wife, Luana Rangel, the fourth to testify, claimed that she would have written in a paper that threw Anderson’s cell phone into the sea after his death:

“She wrote on a piece of paper that she threw Anderson’s cell phone on the Rio-Niterói Bridge. She feared that the police had bugged the house.”

about the trial

Flávio dos Santos Rodrigues and Lucas Cézar dos Santos de Souza, sons of former congresswoman Flordelis, who were denounced for the death of the former parliamentarian’s husband, pastor Anderson do Carmo, in June, are being tried in the Jury of Niterói. 2019.

Flordelis has been imprisoned since August 13, after losing his mandate, but lawyers representing the former parliamentarian are following the session. Anderson’s father, Jorge Souza, is also in court accompanied by lawyer Ângelo Máximo, who works as assistant to the prosecution.

Flávio, Flordelis’ biological son, is accused of being the author of the shooting that killed Anderson. He is responsible for unlawful possession of a weapon and triple aggravated homicide. Lucas, adopted son, is accused of having purchased the weapon used in the crime.

The two — who are under arrest — arrived in court in handcuffs, but judge Nearis dos Santos Arce, who is presiding over the trial, allowed the handcuffs to be removed minutes after the session began.

Delegate defines Flordelis’ children as “maneuvered pieces”

The expectation is that the judgment will last for at least another day. This Tuesday, the testimonies of 17 witnesses are scheduled. The first was delegate Bárbara Lomba, who led the first phase of the police investigations.

“We saw that they (children) were maneuvered pieces. From the testimonies, we saw that they did not plan anything alone,” said the delegate.

The children of Flordelis will be judged by seven people who were drawn from a list of 25 summoned. The former deputy and eight other defendants are being tried in another case, as there was a dismemberment.

The second testimony was by police chief Allan Duarte, head of the Niterói, São Gonçalo, Itaboraí and Maricá Homicide Precinct, who took over the investigations after Bárbara Lomba left the case. He also quoted Flordelis as saying that, according to investigations, the former deputy was responsible for the purchase of the weapon used in the crime.