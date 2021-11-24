Sony patents PS5 face plates. Custom options on the way?

One year after its launch, the company has yet to release official customizations.

Since the PlayStation 5 was announced, many people have already thought of the infinite possibilities that their covers would bring to the world of customization, from homemade modifications performed with paintings on the casing to even models with different designs.

After a year of its release, the console has still not received any official option for the Sony, but a patent was identified by OPAttack, indicating that the company can bring options to the market for users to change the look of their PlayStation 5.

The patent is called “Electronic Device Cover” detailing an “ornamental design for a cover for an electronic device”, for illustration, the patent uses diagrams of the covers of the PlayStation 5. On your previous console, the Playstation 4 original, the company sold several front parts of the casing to customize the device, something that did not continue for the versions of the PlayStation 4 Slim and PlayStation 4 Pro, which gained a renewed design for the family.



recently to Sony filed a cease and desist action against the dbrand, a company that sells products for the customization of cell phones, video games and other electronics, after it puts a personalized cover on sale for sale. PlayStation 5 changing only the color of the product. After that, the company released a new cover model, which features a different design from the original, to escape lawsuits from the Sony.

This model that is being sold by dbrand shows that the customization of the outer covers of the PS5 can go beyond different colors, offering unique and exclusive looks. It is still unknown what the Sony intends for your console, but we’ve seen on many occasions that the possibility of having a console with a different color or design is a method that guarantees good money to companies’ coffers.

would you like the Sony launch custom covers for the PlayStation 5? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Via: gamespot