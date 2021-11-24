Spiritual movement can explain low vaccination in Germany and Austria – International

Restaurant in Dortmund, Germany, offers free beer for those who get vaccinated (photo: Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

Could anthroposophy explain the low rate of vaccination against covid-19 in Germany, Switzerland and Austria? Born more than a century ago, this philosophical and esoteric current, behind the network of Steiner-Waldorf schools, tends to embrace anti-vaccination theories. The two German-speaking countries and the German-speaking regions of Switzerland are facing a new wave of covid-19 infections with vaccination rates lower than the average for Western European countries.

For some specialists, one of the explanations for this phenomenon could be the strong presence of the anthroposophical current in these countries.

Anthroposophy was founded in the early 20th century by the Austrian Rudolf Steiner and had its heyday in the 1960s, when he mixed Christian and Hindu beliefs, combining “karma” with “cosmos” and New Age.

This current believes that diseases are a necessary challenge and must be overcome naturally.

“Everything in the world is good and has meaning”, including illnesses, explained AFP Ansgar Martins, professor of philosophy of religions at Goethe University in Frankfurt, which would explain a certain reluctance to vaccination.

“It is supposed to be useful to go through them, especially the so-called ‘child diseases’, such as measles”, added Martins.

The Steiner-Waldorf schools, which have around 1,000 establishments worldwide, including 200 in Germany, have “often been the starting point for measles epidemics,” emphasizes the professor.

The covid-19 pandemic has not escaped this belief: in southwestern Germany, schools in the network have become places with major outbreaks of the virus from 2020 onwards.

One of these schools, located in Freiburg, recently tried to exempt students and teachers from wearing the mask, contrary to the recommendations of the health authorities.

However, in October 2020, the direction of the school network diverged from the anti-mask current.

“Many followers of anthroposophy still believe in the law of karma, according to which illnesses make it possible to expiate the ills of past lives and promote spiritual development,” said AFP Michael Blume, religious expert and commissioner for anti-Semitic struggle in the region beyond Baden. Wrttemberg.

“Unfortunately, that’s why in some Steiner-Waldorf schools there are many skeptics,” he adds.

– Cosmetics and organic foods –

Blume also points to a geographical element to explain the success of these esoteric ideas.

The most affected regions, from the Alps to the state of Saxony, correspond exactly to where this movement of thought developed, which he describes as “a branch of the romanticism of nature, the critique of authority and science”.

Germany, with 83 million inhabitants, would have about 12,000 “anthroposophists”. However, the influence of the movement is much more widespread in society.

The philosophical and esoteric current spread thanks, in part, to the Weleda cosmetics group, also created by the Austrian Steiner, and the organic food chain Alnatura.

Some doctors adhering to this movement, who did not respond to the AFP’s questions, publicly expressed their doubts about the reality of the pandemic or the effectiveness of vaccines.

Others have promoted alternative treatments such as ginger compresses or meteorite iron to combat covid-19.

However, the federation of anthroposophical doctors rejects the charges that link them to German antivaccines.

“We praised vaccination to fight the pandemic from the very beginning,” said one of its members, Stefan Schmidt-Troschke, ZDF network this week.