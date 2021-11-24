State of SP has 4.5 million people with delayed second dose of Covid-19 vaccine | São Paulo

The state of São Paulo has 4.5 million people with delayed second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to data from the state Department of Health released this Monday (22).

According to the folder, the most of the absentees (2.6 million) need to receive the second dose of the Fiocruz/Astrazeneca/Oxford vaccine. In addition, 867,800 still need to complete the vaccination schedule with the vaccine from Butantan/Coronavac and 1 million should receive the second dose from Pfizer/BioNTech.

The subsequent reductions in the intervals between the first and second doses of vaccines caused many São Paulo residents to miss the immunization date. Currently, the state of São Paulo uses as a standard interval 28 days between doses of CoronaVac, eight weeks between Fiocruz’s doses and 21 days between Pfizer applications.

According to the state government, it is the responsibility of city halls to actively search for citizens with delayed vaccines. In the capital of São Paulo, the city hall carried out actions last Saturday (20) to find people with the second dose delayed through a national campaign of megavaccination against Covid-19 that runs until November 26th.

In the state of Sao Paulo, people over 18 years old who took the last dose of the vaccine schedule for at least five months are able to take the additional dose.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, the interval between the first and second dose was reduced to 21 days.

Are in operation to apply first doses, second doses and additional doses against Covid-19:

Drive-thrus and pharmacies: vaccination from 8am to 5pm;

Megastations: vaccination from 8am to 5pm.

Basic Health Units (UBSs): vaccination from 8 am to 5 pm;

Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMAs)/Integrated UBSs: vaccination from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm;

Fur Filometer, it is possible to monitor the waiting situation at the stations that are operating in the city. On the page it is also possible to check which vaccines are available for the application of a second dose in each unit.

To the first dose (D1), people over 12 years old;

To the second dose (D2), people who have already completed the necessary interval between the first and second application, according to the immunizing agent used;

To the booster dose (DA), immunosuppressed over 18 years old, who took the last dose of the vaccine schedule (second dose or single dose) for at least 28 days;

To the booster dose (DA), people over 18 years old who took the last dose of the vaccination schedule (second dose or single dose) at least 5 months ago;

To the booster dose (DA), people with travel booked to countries that do not accept two doses of CoronaVac, and who took the second dose for at least 28 days.