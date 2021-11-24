State of SP releases the mandatory use of outdoor masks in December, even without reaching the target of the pandemic indicators | São Paulo

The government of São Paulo will release the mandatory use of the mask outdoors from December 11th, even though the target stipulated by the state administration for the reduction of pandemic indicators was not reached (read more below).

5 reasons to keep wearing a mask against Covid-19

The use remains mandatory indoors and on public transport, including inside bus stations and terminals. The announcement was made by Governor João Doria (PSDB) at a press conference in the early afternoon of this Wednesday (24).

The proposal was approved by the Scientific Committee, a group of experts who guide the administration of João Doria (PSDB), and takes place amid a growth in the number of cases in the state.

The daily moving average of deaths registered in the state was 61 this Wednesday (24). The value is 34% higher than registered 14 days ago, which for experts indicates uptrend in the pandemic. The daily average of cases is 1,289, 10% higher than that of 14 days, which indicates a trend towards stability.

At the end of last month, the state management had conditioned flexibility to the following indicators:

Complete vaccination of 75% of the population

of the population Daily average of cases below 1,100

Daily average of deaths below 50

Daily average of admissions below 300

But no indicators have been reached yet. The data for this Wednesday (24) are:

Complete vaccination of the population: 74.5%

Daily average of cases: 1,289

Daily average of deaths: 61

Daily average of admissions: 318

According to Doria, the state must reach the target of 75% of the population vaccinated this Thursday (25).

Although the release of mask use is an orientation for the entire state, city halls have the autonomy to decide to continue with the obligation for a longer period of time.

The government of the state of Rio de Janeiro was the first to authorize municipalities to end the obligation to wear masks in open places, as long as there are no crowds. The measure took effect on October 28th.

The use is no longer mandatory also on the streets of the Federal District.

Abroad, there are countries that are studying re-establishing the mandatory use of the mask even in open spaces. This is the case in Portugal, where the president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, defended the return of the mandatory use of protection in all situations. “It seems obvious”, he declared to journalists during an event in Lisbon last Friday (19).

In Holland, the government backed down and started to demand the use of masks in several public spaces where they had been released. However, use is not yet mandatory on the street.

In Russia, the use of masks in public became mandatory since the end of October in public spaces.

In addition to these countries, others resumed the recommendation for the use of masks for closed environments, which had been previously released, such as the United States. Several Eastern European countries have also started to demand protection in public spaces in recent weeks.