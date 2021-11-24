Stay on top of this Wednesday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com







By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The PEC dos Precatórios begins another chapter in the Senate. There’s a veritable feast of economic data from the US, including personal consumer spending prices – the inflation indicator preferred by – and weekly claims for unemployment benefits, which were brought forward today due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US tomorrow.

Germany will present its new government under the leadership of centre-left politician Olaf Scholz, who was Angela Merkel’s finance minister in the last government. US equities are likely to open lower as fears and monetary tightening continue to bubble up, along with concerns about supply chain disruptions.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Wednesday, November 24th.

1. Permanent Brazil Aid

In yet another chapter on the PEC dos Precatórios, the government accepted that the value of the Brazilian Aid is R$ 400 on a permanent basis and that it is not necessary to indicate the source of the funds.

This would make the new income program look like a mandatory expense. This measure also circumvents the Fiscal Responsibility Law, which determines the need to indicate an income or a cut in the budget before creating a new expense.

The government leader and PEC rapporteur, senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), argues that as the project is a constitutional amendment, this budgetary counterpart is already covered. However, Bezerra claims that he will not allow Brazil Aid not to be paid outside the spending ceiling. The rapporteur’s text is due today.

2. Data Dump Before Thanksgiving

For Thanksgiving, the US is to publish its weekly economic data today, which will likely inform the Federal Reserve’s upcoming deliberations on accelerating the phasing out of its bond purchases.

The morning starts with the numbers on the market at 9am. The revised data for the third quarter will be announced at 10:30 am, along with the weekly, ​​October and the October trade balance.

The one for October is published at 12:00, along with data on personal income and family expenses.

3. Germany ready to introduce new government

Germany will showcase its first three-way coalition government in more than 50 years at a press conference today. This will confirm Olaf Scholz, a centrist from the center-left Social Democratic Party, as chancellor and will likely hand the finance ministry over to Christian Lindner of the somewhat Eurosceptic, pro-business free democrats. The third party in the coalition is the Greens.

Given that Liberals and Greens are on opposite sides of the debate over issues like climate change and taxation, the coalition will have to work harder than Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats to remain cohesive.

The new coalition takes power in an ever-worsening health scenario: the 7-day infection rate for Covid-19 is twice as high as last winter’s peak. The Ifo institute’s sub-index of expectations fell in November.

4. American stock market

US equity markets are likely to open lower later, under continued pressure from a bond market that looks increasingly tense as the Federal Reserve begins to ease its asset purchases.

At 8:58 am, they were down 0.29%, while {{8839|{{S&P 500 futures}} were down 0.4%, as well as 0.15%.

underperformed because of sales of Tesla (NASDAQ:) (SA:) stock by CEO Elon Musk, and also because of supply chain problems and possible inventory shortages that have frightened retailers like Best Buy (NYSE:) (SA:), Gap (NYSE:) (SA:), Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:) and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:).

5. Correction of after API stock data

Crude oil prices are correcting after a short-term rise on Tuesday in response to the coordinated announcement of reserve releases by the world’s biggest importers.

While the volumes involved do not seem sufficient to signal a real shift in the current supply-demand balance, the political signaling effect of a coalition spanning the US, India and China was perhaps stronger than initially appreciated.

In addition, data showed a surprising 2 million barrel increase in US oil inventories last week.

At 9:04 am, US oil futures were up 0.29% to $78.73 a barrel, while US oil futures were up 0.13% to $82.42.