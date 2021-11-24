Sthe confronts Mileide after failing to save Bil there is no one left

by

Sthe Matos was unhappy with Mileide Mihaile for having caused Bil Araújo to go to the tenth farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), for not having saved him in the dynamics of the remaining one. The digital influencer was left feeling guilty for not having avoided her friend’s going to the hot seat and for seeing the player slip up on the question of her priorities in the game.

I’m upset. All the time I’m trying to protect him and sometimes it seems like it’s not reciprocated. But that’s okay, you have your reading, your vision and your priorities here and it’s not up to me to judge that. But I wanted to save you two, he understood?”, criticized Sthe Matos.

The digital influencer was sad for having had the power to save Bil Araújo in the dynamics. She saved Mileide believing that the person would continue with the partnership created since the beginning of the game to prevent Bil Araújo from going to the farm.

I saved you thinking I was going to save him. If I had taken a different reading, I would have saved him because I was sure I would save you, understand? I felt bad. He might not have been there if I had saved him. For me, it’s very difficult. These priority stops are awesome that a week is one way and overnight it changes and you don’t know anything.

Mileide Mihaile highlighted that she ended up opting for Marina Ferrari, there is only one left because the person helped her with the powers of the red flame. “These powers change the game a lot. I came down swearing that I was going to that bank and it was Marina who took me. She put the piece she wanted and he knows that under no circumstances Gui Araujo would choose you”, he recalled.

I turned to Bil trying to get an answer. I trust he will come back with that hat. I even told Dynho that he felt like he was between the two of us and you came back with the hat. So I’m going to have the judgment and I’m going to sustain it, but it’s going to be a joy if he comes back with the hat. Mileide Mihaile.

“He might not come back as a farmer and not come back either. It’s a risk,” said Sthe Matos. “I really trust that he has a good chance he will come back with the hat,” Mileide reinforced. “I believe it too,” agreed the girl.

Mileide also highlighted that she believes in the return of Bil Araújo from the independent farm with whom he faces because he thinks his game is fair in “A Fazenda 2021”.

Second, at worst, because of his trajectory, because of the person he is, that he has a good chance of coming back. If he really doesn’t come back through that door, it’s going to be very painful.

“I agree and believe in it too, but he may leave,” pondered Sthe Matos. “The way I spent these days I used to go to the stool with Gui Araujo, I was one of the weakest arms to go out. We always think that’s what it is,” opined Mileide.

It’s a matter of priority. Like, like, sometimes I don’t understand anything anymore, but I wouldn’t put a person who is my best friend in that bank at the risk of leaving, understand? That’s it. Sthe Matos.

“Whatever I can do, I will do it,” Mileide stated. “If Marina saved you once and Bil several times, one more is worth more than all that friendship and reciprocity. You put your best friend at risk”, criticized Sthe.

Mileide Mihaile ended the matter saying that she understood Sthe Matos’ hurt.

It’s not that. There’s no way for me to measure your affection with Gui and there’s no way for me to measure mine with Marina. I understand your feeling. I’ll hope he comes back with the hat… You’re absolutely upset and I know what I’ve done. I just want to ask that we don’t stay like this forever.

