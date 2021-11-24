STJD: Cruzeiro is fined and loses field command for 2022 for racial injury

Cruzeiro was punished by the STJD with the loss of a field command and a fine of R$50,000 for the racial injury committed by an unidentified fan of the club in the match against Remo. The offense was directed at forward Jefferson, from the opposing club, and the match was won by the Pará team by 3-1. The loss of field command will be fulfilled in the next edition of the Brazilian Series B, in 2022.

The crime of racial injury was committed during Remo’s third goal celebrations. A video was released on social networks with the offense committed by the fan. Remo shared the publication on its social networks and questioned the CBF, demanding action. As soon as Cruzeiro became aware of the video, it promoted a campaign highlighting the club’s stance against racism. The team from Minas also emphasized that it sought to identify the fan with the help of Independência’s internal circuit of cameras, but was unable to identify the responsible fan.

Vitor Fan suspended for four games

The young celestial striker Vitor Leque was also penalized by the Court. He was suspended for four games for offending the refereeing, conduct described in article 243-F of the CBJD.

Cruzeiro returns to the field this Thursday (25), when it plays for the last time in 2021. Raposa will face Náutico, in Mineirão, at 8:00 pm, and will have a confirmed audience of 40,000 fans at Gigante da Pampulha.

