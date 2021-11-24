Street Fighter 6 to be revealed in 2022 • Eurogamer.pt

Capcom has announced the latest big news for Street Fighter 5 and after nearly 6 years working on this game, the team assures you that it’s not saying goodbye, it’s goodbye until now.

Director Takayuki Nakayama and producer Shuhei Matsumoto, who manage the team after Yoshinori Ono’s departure, ensure that they are already working on the next project and that they will reveal news in 2022.

“For us Street Fighter 5 has been a project with peaks and valleys, but thanks to our fans, we’ve been able to achieve the goals,” said Nakayama. “The development team will use this experience as a launch pad to move on to the next project.”

“Although this is the end of the series of digital presentations for Street Fighter 5, this is more of a ‘see you soon’ rather than a ‘goodbye’. We look forward to sharing more information with you next year,” added Matsumoto.

The Street Fighter 5 producer also said that Luke, the character who has just been revealed, “is an important character who will be featured in the next Street Fighter project.”

Promising to share more news of Street Fighter’s future soon, the duo appear to have spoken for the first time about Street Fighter 6, a game found on Capcom’s servers in the leak and which was slated for 2021 but was pushed back due to development issues , something that would result in Ono’s dismissal.