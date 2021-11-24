Strong odor of foot odor forces unscheduled landing of a 101-passenger plane

A Swiss International Air Lines plane, from Switzerland, was flying from London to Zurich, the Swiss capital, but an unusual situation made it necessary to carry out a forced landing. The smell of foot odor in the cabin made the aircraft return to Heawthrow airport, in the English capital, because of the strong odor.

The plane was already in the air for about 30 minutes when the problem was detected, delaying the trip of 101 passengers. “On flight LX339 from London Heathrow to Zurich, the pilots noticed an unusual smell in the cabin. As a result, they returned to London Heathrow airport. The landing was uneventful. airport, as is customary in these cases,” said a spokesman for Swiss Air, an airline surprised by the smell of foot odor in the cabin.

With the situation, all passengers had to be relocated on other flights. An investigation into the foul odor found a pair of dirty socks in the pilots’ area.

The decision to interrupt the flight, according to Swiss Air Lines, was taken for sanitary reasons, as the reason for the smell of foot odor that so bothered the flight captains was still unknown.

> Receive all the news from the Portal Happens in RS on your WhatsApp. Click here.