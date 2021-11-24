Student finds ‘secret passage’ with mysterious message in school

Student Eduardo Melendez, from Honduras, shared last week, on his TikTok profile, a video of his discovery in his school’s bathroom: there was an entrance to a supposed secret passage with an “enter” sign and an arrow to the left .

Published four days ago, the recording has already garnered 27.3 million views on the Chinese social network. Some spectators likened the passage to a prison. “Someone imitated El Chapo,” said one person, referring to the Netflix series that portrays the true story of the rise, capture and escape of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquín Guzmán, known as “El Chapo.”

The place is protected by something similar to a metal door and is at the access to the toilets for PCDs (people with disabilities), next to the toilet. The entrance was already open when Eduardo made the recording.

One user joked that the school is a prison and that “now it will be easy to get out”. “Real Life Among Us,” wrote another. There are comments in English, Spanish, Russian and even Portuguese. “No fuss, I came in just out of curiosity,” said one of them.

In the video you can see below the plate that there is a blue glove, similar to those used in science labs or even in construction. In part two of the saga, Eduardo said there was nothing but a signpost, frustrating anyone waiting for a dark room or some haunting. “There’s nothing,” says the video, showing only a dark hole.

However, users of the social network made new notes. “Nobody saw the sleeve where the entrance sign is?” one of them asked.

“Did we have one of these in our Science Lab? No one knew there was a basement before this,” commented another suggesting that the video inspired classmates to know what it might have in similar opening at their school.

In a third video published, Eduardo answered requests for a profile that wanted a recording with the music from the game Among Us. Alone, this video has already garnered 2.1 million views.