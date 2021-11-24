Study shows best times to shop on Black Friday

posted on 11/23/2021 9:26 PM



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DAPress)

Did you know that only 1/3 of sites that participate in Black Friday release all offers at midnight? A study by the Promobit website – which specializes in promotions and discounts – reveals that the best time to buy products can vary depending on the type of item consumers are looking for.

From analyzes over two years, the platform was able to identify the times when the most offers are posted, in addition to observing the trend that offer announcements start well before midnight.

In 2019 and 2020 most of the offers were already being announced the day before Black Friday. The study reveals that the peak in the number of offers is concentrated close to the turn to the day of offers, usually around 9 pm.

In 2019, for example, there was a better distribution of offers over the eve and on Black Friday, but in 2020 the pattern was not repeated and a higher peak was observed at 23:00 on the eve than between 00:00 and 1:00.

Table shows the amount of offers made on the day before and on the day of Black Friday in 2019 and 2020.

(photo: Reproduction/Promobit)



“The strongest period is usually from Thursday to Friday at dawn, but the quantity and quality of promotions vary according to the strategy and the results achieved, which are constantly monitored and refined during the event”, explains the CEO of Promobit, Fabio Carneiro.

The study was based on a survey of more than 5,000 Brazilians to find out which categories are the most sought after and thus analyze the best time to shop.

Fashion



The fashion category is the most sought after among Brazilians during Black Friday. For those who like to buy products of this kind, it pays to go to bed early.

Analyzes reveal that the peak for women’s clothing and shoes occurs at 9 pm on the Thursday prior to Black Friday, extending until 10 pm and only increases again at 9 pm on Friday.

Table shows the number of offers in the “Women’s Fashion and Footwear” category, on the eve and on the day of Black Friday in 2019 and 2020.

(photo: Reproduction/Promobit)



In the men’s clothing and shoes category, in 2020, the movement continued almost identical to that of women’s. Just in case, it’s worth following up on the offers at the end of Thursday and looking back at 9pm on Friday.

Smartphones and Computers



For those who are going to use the Friday of offers to buy a smartphone, the time with the best offers is between 11:00 pm on Thursday and 02:00 am on Friday.

Table shows the amount of offers in the “Smartphones, Tablets and Phones” category, on the eve and on the day of Black Friday in 2019 and 2020.

(photo: Reproduction/Promobit)



For computers and notebooks, peak hours vary throughout the day, but the interval between 19:00 on Thursday and 02:00 on Friday has a good concentration of offers.

As for televisions, headphones or speakers, the best promotions are concentrated on the turn from Thursday to Friday, but some offers may already appear from 22:00 onwards.

Table shows the amount of offers in the “Electronics, Audio and Video” category, on the eve and on the day of Black Friday in 2019 and 2020.

(photo: Reproduction/Promobit)



other searches



Offerings for home appliances varied widely during the survey. The best discounts appear throughout the day. In 2020, there was a peak of promotions very close to the turn of Thursday to Friday, but it is not possible to say if it is the best shopping time.

Finally, the Games category proved to be the most unstable in terms of discounts. In 2019 the best time for shopping was close to midnight and then in the afternoon of Friday, while in 2020 the best deals appeared throughout the entire Thursday.