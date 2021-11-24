Stuntman records scenes by Camila Queiroz at the end of ‘Secret Truths 2’

the dismissal of Camila Queiroz of Globo moved, of course, directly in the outcome of “Secret Truths 2”, plot of Walcyr Executioner in which the actress brings the protagonist Angel to life. According to Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, confidential scenes of Angel’s outcome will be recorded this Tuesday, November 23, at the Aerospace Museum, in Campo dos Afonsos, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. According to the columnist, in the last chapter, the 50th, the character will appear on an airport runway, in a jet.

Instead of Camila there will be a double, who will act with Agatha Moreira and Bernardo Lessa, interpreters by Giovana and Fabrício, respectively. Rainer Cadet will also be in the sequel and there will be cameos, which have been kept secret.

The publication also highlights that the double of Camila Queiroz started recording on Monday, 22, scenes from chapter 47 next to star romulus, who lives the detective. The scenes were set in the protagonist’s apartment.

On Wednesday, November 24th, the stuntman will return to filming with the actor, Agatha and Gabriel Braga Nunes in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, where Percy’s mansion is located.

CAMILA QUEROZ CRIES WHEN TALKING ABOUT THE Plot OUTPUT

Last November 17th, the public was taken by surprise with the announcement that Camila Queiroz is no longer part of the cast of “Secret Truths 2”, a novel written by Walcyr Executioner available on Globoplay. The actress, who played Angel, had already spoken through her press office, but on the 18th, she decided to comment on the case on her Instagram Stories.

“Hi guys, I know you’ve been waiting a lot for this, for me to come here to talk, for me to come here to show my face, but I’ve never experienced anything like this. I had never experienced such exposure as this one. Every time they tried to put my name in controversy, in gossip, I always tried to run away, I tried to stay in my most reserved, not having to prove anything to anyone, but this time they threw me here and I have nothing to do”, she began.

Then, Camila thanked all the affection she’s been getting. “I always tried to have a real relationship with you here on my social networks. The first thing I wanted to do is thank the messages from my friends, the messages from the fan clubs, the soap opera fans and mine, because without a shadow of a doubt, this support and affection from you is now essential”, she said, crying.

The artist also stated that she does not feel ready to give more details of what happened. “I don’t feel ready today to talk about everything that happened, how it happened. It was all very painful, very difficult. I just wanted to ask you not to believe these stories that are going around saying that I tried to change the end of the soap opera, that doesn’t exist. Soon I hope I can feel stronger so I came here to talk to you. Meanwhile, we are creating strength to recover from the shock”, he concluded.

PUBLIC SEARCHES THE WEB TO FIND OUT IF ANGEL DIES AT THE END

According to Google data, searches for “Angel dies in Secret Truth 2” are on the rise. In addition, Internet users were also interested in the term “Irina Verdades Secretas 2”, this search grew 2600%. In the plot, Irina is played by Julia Stockler. In fact, the name of the actress rose in the polls by 400%.

Before the dismissal of Camila Queiroz in ‘Secret Truths 2‘, Camila Queiroz and Globo were no longer speaking the same language. So much so that something taken for granted is that the actress would not do new work at Globo, since she signed with Netflix.

The fact of signing with the streaming platform, while his contract with Globo was in effect, was the last straw for the station, according to journalist Carla Bittencourt, from Metrópoles. It’s okay that the contract with Globo is “for work”, but it didn’t please the directors at all.

The behavior, considered unethical by Globo’s top management, went even further, since, due to the delays in recordings in Verdades Secretas 2 during the pandemic, Camila Queiroz would have taken the opportunity to film De Volta ao 15 and Wedding to the Blind, both on Netflix.

The actress would even have been absent from some recordings of the Globoplay plot, as she had to travel to Paris to finish recording some scenes in the film.

Check out the full Globoplay press release!

“Actress Camila Queiroz is no longer part of the cast of Verdades Secretas 2, a soap opera on Globoplay. Impacted by the strict protocols adopted during the pandemic, the recording period of the work, scheduled to end on the 10th, had to be extended by seven days. To sign the extension of the contract necessary to record the final scenes of the telenovela, Camila Queiroz wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel and demanded a formal commitment that she would be part of an eventual third season of the work, in addition to other unacceptable contractual demands.

Globo, then, decided to complete Secret Truths 2 without the actress’ participation. The novel will continue to be recorded and the scenes will be adapted so that the essence of the plot is kept.”

