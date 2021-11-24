Taliban ban films featuring women on TV and female journalists will have to cover their heads with a scarf | World

In addition, extremists said journalists and news anchors would have to wear the hijab – a kind of Islamic head scarf.

The announcement is part of a series of rules dictated to media companies operating in Afghanistan. Content that does not comply with “Islamic or Afghan values” will be banned.

“Those programs in which women have worked must not go on air,” said a spokesman for the Ministry of Vices and Virtues.

Since the resumption of power by the Taliban, Afghan women have worn the hijab in public, but the requirement for this item concerns human rights activists around the world.

Humans Right Watch (HRW) observers criticized the ad and said media and press freedoms were deteriorating in the country.

In a statement, Patricia Gossman, director of HRW said the withdrawal of women from the media and the arts “is devastating”.

At the start of the occupation in August of this year, Taliban members tried to deliver a more moderate speech and promised greater freedoms to women.