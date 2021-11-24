Tendinitis cases increase due to overuse of smartphones

Pain, difficulty in moving, swelling and hypersensitivity in the affected area. These are typical symptoms of tendonitis, a disease characterized by inflammation of the tendon that usually affects, mainly, the shoulder, elbow, wrist, knee and ankle.

The causes of the pathology are diverse and range from inadequate nutrition, lack of muscle stretching, stress and aging, the performance of prolonged and repetitive movements and efforts on the tendon.

In recent years, tendonitis cases have grown exponentially due to the excessive use of smartphones. According to data from the Ministry of Health, rheumatic diseases that affect the joints already affect about 12 million Brazilians in the country.

care when typing

The physiotherapist of the Hapvida Maceió System, Gustavo Palmieri, calls attention to keyboarding, which can be a dangerous activity for the musculoskeletal health of the body. This is because the repetition of movements can overload the tendon responsible for flexing and extending the thumb.

“In addition to the hands, the misuse of technology can also cause pain in the neck and shoulders, due to the low position of the head and the effort to keep the cell phone close to the eyes”, he adds.

According to the physiotherapist, it is recommended to seek support from a trained professional at the slightest sign of discomfort. The diagnosis of tendonitis is made through palpation of the affected region, image exams and x-ray.

Physiotherapy as an ally to health

The treatment of tendonitis includes measures to prevent the pain from returning, such as resting the affected tendon, using analgesic and anti-inflammatory drugs and physical therapy for analgesia.

“Physical therapy can be a great ally to treat cases of tendonitis, as, in addition to deflating the tendon, it also helps to strengthen muscles and joints, improving flexibility and reducing pain”, emphasizes Gustavo Palmieri.

common sense is always welcome

The physiotherapist at the Hapvida Maceió System emphasizes that it is important to think of ways to avoid overloading the thumb, such as using both hands to type, and stretching the hands, wrists, neck, shoulders, arms and forearms every 20 or 30 minutes of smartphone use.

“Another excellent way to prevent tendonitis is to perform daily exercises, such as mobilizations guided by a physical therapist. Physical activity, such as weight training, for example, is also a great ally”, he concludes.