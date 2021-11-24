Tesouro Direto has record net funding of R$1.92 billion in October

(Pollyana Ventura/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – The Treasury Direct, a program for the purchase and sale of public securities for individuals, registered record net inflows in October, of R$ 1.92 billion – the highest in the entire historical series, which began in 2002.

The result of October, which represented the seventh consecutive month of sales greater than redemptions, is due to sales in the order of R$3.5 billion – the highest since May 2019, when they totaled R$5.9 billion. Outflows, related to buybacks, totaled R$1.6 billion in the period.

With the result of October, the program started to accumulate net inflows of R$ 26.3 billion in the year.

Amid strong inflationary pressure, securities linked to the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) stood out in investor preference, with a 46.7% share in sales.

Securities linked to the Selic rate represented 37.8% of the total, while fixed-rate securities were in third place, with a participation of 15.5%.

With regard to the term for issuing the bonds, investors’ preference was for papers with shorter maturities, with maturities from one to five years, with 61.3% of sales. Intermediate government bonds (with maturities between five and ten years) appear next, with a share of 25.4%. The longer ones, over ten years, accounted for 13.3% of last month’s sales.

Stock and investors

According to data from Tesouro Direto, 523.1 thousand operations were carried out in October – the highest volume since August, when there were 540.7 thousand operations.

In the period, the average value per operation was BRL 6,702.60, the highest since March. Most sales (82.5%), however, had values ​​below R$ 5 thousand.

The program’s stock reached an amount of R$ 74.52 billion, growth of 3.8% compared to September, and 21.1% compared to October 2020.

Securities indexed to price indices account for the largest volume in the stock, with 55.6% of the total. Next, there are securities indexed to the Selic rate, with a participation of 25.5%, and, finally, fixed rate papers, with 18.9%.

With regard to the number of active investors, that is, those currently with a balance in investments in the program, the total grew again and reached 1,707,290 in October, an increase of 25.7% in the last 12 months. Last month, the increase was 39.1 thousand new active investors.

