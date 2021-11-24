The anti-democratic agendas embraced by Lula and the PT

Despite the speech of the PT and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in defense of the “reconstruction” of democracy before the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), the PT leader and other leaders of the acronym tend to support left-wing dictators . They also frequently defend the regulation of the media – which, for their critics, would be a way of controlling and imposing restrictions on the press and social networks, mainly because this is what is usually done in the dictatorships defended by the PT.

In recent days, Lula and other party leaders have returned to extolling left-wing dictatorships or downplaying criticisms of authoritarian regimes like those in Cuba, Nicaragua and China. And they also advocated media regulation.

Recently, for example, the party’s summit even published a note greeting the Nicaraguan elections, which gave victory to dictator Daniel Ortega, in power for 14 years. The election, contested by international observers and politicians, was carried out without the presence of opponents of Ortega, who were arrested.

The PT demonstration ended up being criticized by both opponents and supporters of former president Lula. With the episode, the acronym deleted the note from its website. And the PT president, Deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), claimed that the text on the Nicaraguan elections had not been submitted “to the party leadership”. Gleisi also stated that the party’s position, regarding any country, “is to defend the self-determination of peoples against external interference and respect for democracy.”

But, in an interview with the Spanish newspaper the country, over the weekend, Lula downplayed criticism of the Nicaraguan regime. When asked about his diagnosis of the fact that the Nicaraguan elections were not recognized by the international community, he replied that he was against Daniel Ortega’s candidacy, but that the decision to keep him in power belongs to the people. “I may be against it, but I cannot interfere in the decisions of a people,” said the former president.

Lula also compared the dictator Ortega, elected in a process criticized by the international community, to leaders of democratic countries who came to power in clean and uncontested elections. “Why Angela Merkel [primeira-ministra da Alemanha] can stay 16 years in power, and Daniel Ortega not? Why Margaret Thatcher [ex-primeira ministra britânica] can stay 12 years in power, and [Hugo] Chavez [ex-ditador falecido da Venezuela] not? Why Felipe González [ex-primeiro ministro da Espanha] could he stay in power for 14 years?”, asked the PT member.

When confronted with the fact that Ortega had his opponents arrested, unlike the others mentioned, Lula said that he cannot judge what happened in Nicaragua. “I was arrested in Brazil. I don’t know what these people did. I just know that I didn’t do anything.”

Nicaragua is seen as a left-wing dictatorship, under the command of Ortega, with suppression of civil and political rights. Before the election, the Nicaraguan president ordered the arrest of seven opposing candidates and at least 130 of their supporters.

Lula minimizes repression of protests against Cuba’s dictatorship

In the same interview with the newspaper El País, Lula also played down recent protests against Cuba’s socialist dictatorship. During opposition demonstrations, the Cuban government even withdrew credentials from professionals from the international news agency EFE.

When asked about the police repression of demonstrations, the PT said “that these things happen all over the world.” “The police beat a lot of people, it’s violent. It’s funny because we complain about a decision that avoided the protests in Cuba, but we don’t complain that the Cubans were prepared to give the vaccine and didn’t have syringes, and the Americans didn’t allow the entry of syringes. I think people have the right to protest, just like in Brazil. But we need to stop condemning Cuba and condemn the US blockade a little more,” Lula told El País.

According to Lula, the US trade blockade of Cuba is an “eternal Cold War”. “I am sad to know that Americans do not have the greatness to understand that Cubans must be free to decide their destiny. I’m going to die claiming the end of the embargo”, said Lula during his recent visit to Europe.

In July, Cuba registered several demonstrations against the government of President Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez. A report by the human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported that the “brutal crackdown strategy” implemented by the regime after the protests resulted in at least 130 cases of arbitrary detention, ill-treatment and false trials.

Dilma says China is “a light” against the “decay” of the West

On Monday (22), it was former president Dilma Rousseff’s turn to praise a communist dictatorship – China – while criticizing the “decay” of the West. “China represents a light in this situation of absolute decay and darkness that is traversed by Western societies,” said Dilma. The statement was made during a debate for the launch of the book China, 21st Century Socialism, by Editora Boitempo.

“You can’t help but admire a country [a China] that it leaves feudalism, the most brutal colonialist control, to become the second largest economy in the world and the first in purchasing power parity. And everything indicates that, by the end of the decade, we may see China transforming itself into the biggest economy in the world,” continued Rousseff. “There is a whole range of prejudice and hidden subject in the case of China’s development, at least from the perspective of countries Westerners. We have to understand the relationship between the party [comunista] and State instruments for overcoming poverty.”

The former president also praised the way in which China faced the Covid-19 pandemic. “It was important to watch the use of a State policy and the use of artificial intelligence in the fight against the pandemic. This explains why a country with 1.4 billion inhabitants had this result [um número relativamente baixo de mortes].”

China is a one-party communist dictatorship. With the advancement of technology and using the pandemic as a justification, it has implemented with increasing intensity a State of complete surveillance of the population. And the country is routinely criticized by the international community for violating human rights.

Lula defends regulation of social media and the press

During his recent trip to Europe, Lula defended the regulation of social networks and communication vehicles. When criticizing President Jair Bolsonaro for telling “lies” on the networks, the former PT president stated that regulation can create a “more democratic coexistence”.

“We will have to regulate social networks, regulate the internet, set a parameter. It is one thing for you to use the media to inform, educate. Another thing is to do evil, to tell lies, to harm society”, said the former president.

In the European Parliament, Lula once again defended regulation of the media in Brazil as a way for all people to be heard and without “censorship from media owners”. “It is necessary for society to have a share in this democratization of the means of communication”, he said.

Lula had already defended media regulation on other occasions. However, he began to back down from the proposal in the face of criticism from his opponents. In August, for example, Lula had said that regulating the press would make it possible to value small vehicles in Brazil, making information more plural and competitive.

“What is proposed is that at some point in the history of the National Congress this issue can be debated. At some point the parties will debate. What no one can be afraid of is a debate about it. I do not accept the idea that the only admissible control is the remote control”, said the PT member.

The PT’s history of defending leftist dictatorships, which restrict freedom of expression as a way of repressing opponents, leads PT critics to always question the real intentions of the PT members when proposing media regulation. For many, it would be a way to control it.

PT welcomed the victory of Iran’s president accused of crimes against humanity

In June, the PT summit welcomed the electoral victory of Iran’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, accused of crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. “We are certain that this government that is beginning will know how to deepen the constant struggle for Iran’s sovereignty in the face of hostile attitudes from other countries,” the PT said in a statement.

Raisi, a 60-year-old Shiite cleric, is subject to US sanctions for alleged human rights abuses. The president-elect is a harsh critic of the West and a standard-bearer for his country’s security advocates.

The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) filed a complaint against Raisi at the Court in The Hague for alleged crimes against humanity such as murder, enforced disappearance and torture of political opponents.

PT celebrated Nicolás Maduro’s victory; and Lula said that Venezuela is democracy

In another episode, in 2019, PT president Gleisi Hoffmann traveled to Venezuela to celebrate the electoral victory of dictator Nicolás Maduro. The Venezuelan was re-elected with almost 70% of the votes, in an election that was boycotted by the opposition, had high abstentions and allegations of fraud. Maduro’s inauguration in a new term was not recognized by the National Assembly and by dozens of countries.

For the PT president, Maduro was elected “within the constitutional framework”. “It was a great manifestation of popular will in the process of political, social and economic transformation in that country over the last two decades”, said Gleisi Hoffmann.

Besides the PT, only the Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB) sent representatives to Maduro’s inauguration.

In April of this year, during an interview with Portuguese television RTP, it was Lula’s turn to defend Maduro’s election. “You cannot say that Venezuela does not have democracy. They may have the addictions they may have, the mistakes they may have, but they have to work it out internally. The democracy of each country is not defined by the American parameter”, he argued.

PT defended Evo Morales when he was re-elected in a vote suspected of fraud

In another episode, from 2019, the PT criticized what it called a “coup d’état” against the then president of Bolivia, Evo Morales. He declared himself victorious in the 2019 presidential election. It would be his third re-election – a possibility that had been rejected in a popular referendum later ignored by the Constitutional Court, controlled by Morales’ allies, which allowed his candidacy.

But an audit by the Organization of American States (OAS) found a number of suspected vote-counting frauds and concluded that it was statistically unlikely that he was elected in the first round. The OAS suggested holding a second round with second-placed Carlos Mesa. The European Union also came out in favor of the second round. The opposition took to the streets to pressure Evo Morales. And he resigned.

The PT denounced what it understood to be a coup d’état. “This is the result of the action of those who do not accept the will of the people nor respect the democratic institutions that were hard-built in the struggle against Latin American dictatorships in the 1980s,” the PT said in a statement.