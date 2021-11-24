The average Brazilian, it seems, dreams of being blindfolded, on the wall, in front of the rifle

A few days ago, I signed a column in this same space, entitled ‘The PT doesn’t miss a single opportunity to be disgusting’. I then pointed out the disgusting official communiqué of the party, congratulating the proto dictator Daniel Ortega, re-elected the president of Nicaragua for the seventh time in a row, after having arrested all his opponents.











I also pointed out, as I have done dozens of other times, the party’s historic alliances with some of the worst and greatest dictators and assassins – as well as the leaders of terrorist groups – in the world, especially the predilection of its ‘owner’, Lula da Silva, the St. Bernard’s miscreant, by bloodthirsty crooks.

I cited support for Iran’s theocratic regime, which stones women and kills homosexuals. And also to Italian terrorist Cesare Battisti and equally terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. Lula even called the Iranian Ahmadinejad his friend and the Libyan Gaddafi his brother, in addition to saying that ‘there is too much democracy in Venezuela’.

Speaking of Venezuela, Gleisi Hoffmann, the PT president, also popularly known as the Carla Zambelli of the left, and in Odebrecht’s bribe spreadsheets as Coxa or Amante, greeted and embraced, smiling, the Venezuelan tyrant Nicolás Maduro, on the occasion of his last blow, in what he calls an election.

Now Lula, the father of Ronaldinho dos Negócios – who now finds a worthy competitor in his pocketkid Flávio Bolsonaro – recently condemned the popular demonstrations that took place in Cuba against the Castro tyranny, today in full force in the hands of Miguel Diaz-Canel. For PT members, popular demonstrations are only legitimate if they are pro-left.

Released by the ‘parças’ of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), and more recently made ‘clean sheet’ by the same friendly pens, after the annulment of all his past convictions, the head of the Petrolão gang, according to MPF’s complaint (Federal Prosecutor’s Office), today is free, light and free to offend.

In a recent tour of Europe – as always, funded by tax-paying suckers – the miscreant, in an interview with Spanish journalists, renewed his support for the Nicaraguan criminal and defended his right to govern the country for 15 years in a row. To the astonishment of the girls, the PT bilontra said:

‘Why can Angela Merkel stay 16 years in power and Daniel Ortega can’t? Why was Felipe González, here, able to stay 14 years? What is the logic?’ As some Spanish journalists are not of the same rank as some Brazilian journalists, the owner of the site and the ‘tripéc’ (which are not his!!) got it wrong and heard in response:

‘Well, because neither González nor Merkel had their political opponents arrested.’ Bingo! Whoever says what he wants, depending on the interlocutor, hears what he doesn’t want, right? Lula, who also said he wanted to regulate social media and the internet, as well as (again) the press, grabbed his stool and slipped away.

So, as seen, on the one hand, as the outspoken favorite to win the presidential election in 2022, is an ardent friend and supporter of dictators. On the other, the next favorite for the second round, an idolater of torturers and genocides. The average Brazilian, it seems, dreams of dawn blindfolded, leaning against a wall, facing the rifle.