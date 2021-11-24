‘The Beatles: Get back’: Paul McCartney bossy? Yoko Ono villain? Peter Jackson series demystifies ‘Let it be’ recording

Director Peter Jackson’s dream, winner of three Oscars for his work on the grandiose “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, was the same as virtually any Beatlemaniac’s dream: to be able to enter a time machine and travel directly to England in the late 1960s , more precisely to a studio or rehearsal room where Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr were working.

— I’d be quiet in a corner, just a day, just watching — guarantees New Zealander Jackson, 60, at a press conference to promote “The Beatles: Get Back”, an equally grandiose (and technically exuberant) documentary series about the group in three episodes, which premiere Thursday, Friday and Saturday on Disney+ streaming.

Not that the Fab Four’s meteoric and explosive trajectory hasn’t been exhaustively documented in films: sort of the first (and most influential) boyband in the history of music, the Beatles were filmed everywhere. Films like “Os reis do iê-iê-iê” (1964), “Help!” (1965) and “Yellow Submarine” (1968), however, were extensively edited, used for promotional purposes. What Peter Jackson wanted – and almost all of us, practically – was to know what it was, in fact, vices and virtues, slaps and kisses, as well as myths and gossip, and thus deconstruct some of them.

Luckily, we’re talking about one of the greatest movie directors alive, who met fan Paul McCartney at the 2002 premiere of “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” ​​and won not only the blessing of McCartney and Ringo Starr, but also of Lennon and Harrison’s widows (Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison). And, from that, he dived into the possible time machine to then tell the spectators in the best way possible what he saw. To do this, he convinced Disney, with a little push from the delays caused by the pandemic, to transform a feature film of about two hours into a documentary more than three times larger.





Surprise show on the roof of Apple, in central London, held on January 30, 1969 Photo: Publicity / . The performance went down in history as the 'Apple Roof Show' Photo: AKG Images / Album George Harrison, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and Paul Mc Cartney at the height of Beatlemania in February 1964. Photo: EFE / Archive Liverpool boys in presentation Photo: Publicity / . Photo from 1962, year of the release of the band's first hit, 'Love me do' Photo: Disclosure / Apple Press conference, New York, February 7, 1964. Photo: Charles Tasnadi / AP Photo On February 7, 1964, the Beatles arrive at Kennedy Airport in New York for their first US appearance. Photo: AP Photo / AP Photo Start of American tour. Arrival of the Bealtles at San Francisco airport on August 18, 1964. Pictured, clockwise, are John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. Photo: AP Photo / AP Ringo Starr, Paul Mc Cartney, George Harrison and John Lennon (sitting). Photo: Disclosure / .

No restrictions

The general plot of “Get back” is already known, to some extent. The film takes place in January 1969, when the Beatles were in a film studio in west London rehearsing songs for the album “Let it be”. Basically, the mission was to compose and rehearse 14 songs in two weeks, and then play this repertoire live in a different location. The entire process was exhaustively recorded at the time by director Michael Lindsay-Hogg and edited in 80 minutes in the documentary “Let it be”. The film only opened in May 1970, a month after the Beatles broke up. Since then, “Let It Be” — and that period as a whole, which culminated in the historic performance on the roof of the Apple Corps building — has been understood as a melancholy, visually somber, and grievous portrait that culminated in the lamentable end to this day.

— “Get Back” doesn’t show the Beatles split, but a singular moment in history that you can consider the beginning of the end — adds Jackson. — In “Let It Be”, Paul and John were very influential in editing Lindsay-Hogg. I feared they would do the same to me, but I didn’t get any guidance from them [McCartney, Starr, Ono e Harrison são produtores do filme]. For example, in 1969 he couldn’t show George leaving the band and disappearing for a few days. He filmed that and there are scenes of George announcing he was out. Michael was stopped. We do not. We had no restrictions.

Jackson and his team sat in front of 57 hours of digitized images and more than 90 hours of audio recorded on 460 tapes — which were once stolen in 1970, but recovered almost entirely by Interpol since the 1990s. And the director organized the story in chronological order, showing excerpts from each of the 22 days of rehearsals and recordings, as well as the concert on the terrace.

Poster of the documentary ‘The Beatles: Get back’ Photo: Reproduction

cutting edge technology

From Wellington, Peter Jackson has spent virtually the last four years immersed in this valuable material. In the last two, because of the coronavirus, he locked himself with editor Jabez Olssen in an editing suite (“We were locked in with the Beatles helping us weather the pandemic. They make me laugh”), and exchanged ideas with Michael Lindsay-Hogg. “Get Back” uses the same state-of-the-art film enhancement technologies that Jackson first used in the documentary “They Won’t Age” (2018) — which features previously unseen high-definition footage from the First World War — and later in the restoration from the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

The result has surprised fans and mobilized social media since the release of the first trailer a month ago: the quality of audio and video makes us doubt that it was filmed more than 50 years ago, but the four Beatles in a screen are on screen. phase in which they reconcile artistic maturation, after 11 albums released, and a relationship saturated with a band that intensely lived stardom, like no other until then, for a decade.

“There are no villains or good guys in the movie. It’s just a human story,” Jackson summarized. “For years I’ve seen Glyn Johns interviews (producer) and Michael, who were there, saying he didn’t understand why people had such a negative impression of those sessions. They remembered laughing and laughing all day long. And they were right all along.

Paul bossy?

“Get back”, for example, tries to balance a view that Paul McCartney was too bossy. The film, exemplifies Jackson, shows a frosty day at the studio in which the four Beatles are there to rehearse for the show they would do 18 days later. Paul led the session because he wanted it to work more than the other three. You can feel in the images that Paul sees himself dragging a slow trio behind him.

“Part of Paul’s problem is that he’s too ambitious. It’s kind of crazy, really. With that recording goal, they created a problem for themselves, and it’s Paul who is bearing the brunt of it. But he’s not being overbearing, he’s more like “Guys, we only have eight days left to write and we’ve only made three songs.” Encouraging. He is the most responsible there,” says the director.

Yoko’s presence

And there’s the story of Yoko Ono’s presence in the studio. She, in fact, is all the time with John Lennon, who at times appears dispersed and petulant during filming, isolated with his partner. The musician was using heroin sporadically at the time, and, excessively in love, was defensive about Yoko’s presence. He even says “I would sacrifice all of you for her” to McCartney. But the Japanese plastic artist, in turn, appears in hers, without interfering with the production process — it is worth remembering that, despite the setbacks, the album “Let it be” would be ready and, in addition to having historical rock tracks like “Get back ”, “Let it be” and “The long and winding road”, those sessions even spawned draft tracks for “Abbey Road” (which was recorded later but released before), such as “Carry that weight”, “Octopus’s Garden ” and “Something”.

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison and John Lennon (with Yoko Ono at his side) during one of the rehearsals in 1969 Photo: Press Release/Apple Corps

“When you’re as famous as the Beatles were, everything you do becomes a myth. For some, Yoko wasn’t there, for others he was breaking up the band. The truth is much more nuanced. She’s there because they were in love, John was going to work and he didn’t want to be without her. Maybe the others would rather she wasn’t there, but they love John and accept it. But the main thing is to know that Yoko does not interfere in what they were doing, at all — reinforces Jackson.

The great myth that “Get Back” wants to deconstruct, however, is more straightforward than that: understanding that that immersive period in the studio may have been troubled, but not “the final nail in the Beatles’ coffin”. That there was humor, dancing, children, music and respect.

“It was a great time,” McCartney says in a statement released by Disney. “We were a really good band, and being documented that way is very intimate, and that’s what’s good about it. You have the songs, the show, the conversations, but mostly you’re seeing and hearing these guys in a very intimate way.”