The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition – Review

Ten years after the release of the fifth chapter of the Elder Scrolls series, what could be observed over that time was its undeniable influence on the RPG genre, redefining some parameters for open world games and massive content. Skyrim was a critical and market success, staying “alive” until its tenth anniversary, thanks in large part to the game’s broad community involvement with the game – especially its expansion via mods.

Bethesda’s Western RPG received its first re-release in 2016, through the Special Edition, and later, in 2017, the VR version was released – both for the PlayStation 4. For first-timers it is recommended to read the reviews of the aforementioned products, published here on PSXBrasil – Skyrim: Special Edition and Skyrim VR.

For this analysis, the objective is to explore the specific contents of the Anniversary Edition, as well as the improvements introduced with the native version of the PlayStation 5. It should be noted that some new features are completely free, added via patch for the Special Edition version, and others need to upgrade costing $20 or $104.90 from PlayStation Store.

First, an important detail; By purchasing The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition game, the user takes all previously released content to the Special Edition (including Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn expansions), plus all new content that comes in the Anniversary Edition upgrade.

The new edition features 48 previously released Creation Club packages, plus 26 new unreleased packages developed for this version. Among the aforementioned additions are new quests, mazes/dungeons, enemies, weapons, spells, items, etc. For those unfamiliar with the Creation Club, it is an online store that sells mods and DLCs developed by Bethesda itself or by third parties.

The most relevant additions to the anniversary version of Skyrim are, without a doubt, the survival mode, fishing and the new missions with unpublished stories. The survival mode is not tied to any difficulty level and introduces a system of basic cares that the player needs to take to survive, such as: attention to cold/heat, need for satiety and rest, in addition to disabling fast travel. These are inclusions that make the game more “realistic”, but the impossibility of moving quickly through a vast map like Skyrim will demand a lot of willpower and patience from the player.

Fishing is like a “minigame” contained in Skyrim. First you need to buy the rod and bait, usually found with merchants. After acquiring the basics, exploration begins. Several species of fish can be found in the rivers and lakes in the game region, but there are some submerged items too, such as some rare rings. It’s an interesting activity, but it doesn’t add much to the primary gaming experience. Both fishing and survival mode are free and independent of the anniversary edition upgrade.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the birthday pack are the new questlines. The new narratives introduced by “The Cause” and “Ghosts of the Court” missions represent the most significant content for the player experience in this edition. The two stories establish links with Morrorwind and Oblivion, exploring the lore and introducing equipment that references such games.

For the most part, the anniversary edition additions correspond to armor, weapons and accessories for the player to further equip and strengthen their character. In terms of quality, they come to differ a little from the standard Skyrim graphics, due to the whimsy used in such items – which are much more elaborate. The pack also brings new enemies to Skyrim, including some traditional ones from the Elder Scrolls series, such as goblins.

Upgrading to the PlayStation 5 version was another long-awaited implementation for this edition. At this point, Bethesda could have gone much further. It’s disappointing that the Anniversary Edition only brings a boost to 60 frames per second, without bringing any other graphical improvements. It is important to note that 4K resolution was already available for the Pro version and it was even possible to run the game at 60fps on PS5, through mods.

There is no addendum for Skyrim graphics settings on PS5. Draw distance, ambient occlusion, shadow effects, better textures and other visual options have not changed. For those who came from the PS3 version, the evolution is more visible, but for those who played the PS4 version, there’s nothing spectacular. The biggest advantage in the PS5 version is the fast loadings, thanks to the SSD. When entering an interior or using fast travel, the game only takes 3-5 seconds to load the new area.

The most disappointing aspect of this version is the absence of the Brazilian Portuguese language. Missed opportunity in the Special edition and, again, in the anniversary edition. A game as popular as Skyrim deserved such an implementation. Unfortunately, the Brazilian community will again have to deal with a foreign language in the PlayStation version.

After experimenting with Skyrim’s birthday edition for several hours, it’s hard to tolerate some outdated mechanics. As for gameplay, the game is basically the same, and therefore combat can be frustrating. For those familiar with Bethesda, another concern is recurring bugs. In that regard, after practically a decade of corrections, the game is in a very satisfactory state, allowing for a much more pleasant experience.

Finally, all the mods ever created for the PlayStation version of Skyrim: Special Edition are available here too. However, due to the upgrade patch, some of these old mods may be broken, until their creators make the necessary adjustments. Although limited on Sony’s platform for technical and bureaucratic reasons, the mods bring some very interesting gameplay improvements or casual fun to the game.

Game reviewed on PS5 with code provided by Bethesda.