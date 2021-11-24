The Farm 13: Dayane refuses to give Rico a new coat: “I punch well”; watch

Yes, it seems that the “flag of peace” was with God! Kkkk Last week, Rico Melquiades finally found out that Dayane Mello had ripped his jacket with a knife, and despite the audience expecting a mega fight, the two talked and promised to maintain a healthier relationship. But it seems that the model has already gone back on that decision… Today (23), she remembered the damage she did to the pawn’s clothes without seeming to regret it, and even said that she wanted to punch her former ally in the game. Geez!

During a conversation with MC Gui, the girl from Santa Catarina assessed how her behavior could be being seen by the public outside. “of two [roças], one I came back to the farmer. so i got answers [do público], from the beginning, middle and almost to the end”, reflected the piece. “Lots of [respostas]”, added the funkeiro. “Just the coat thing that might penalize me, but not me. If the public already knows me, they already know what I am, understand?”, theorized the model.

The singer even pondered that it wasn’t such a big issue, as Dayane could give Rico Melquiades another coat. “I give nothing! I’ll slap you when I get out of here! A well-placed punch!”, replied Mello, eliciting laughter from MC Gui.

Dayane “Just the coat thing that might penalize me out there, but I don’t think”

Mc Gui “You buy another coat for him”

Dayane “I give nothing, I give a good punch”#The farm ￼ #RoçaAFazenda ￼ pic.twitter.com/0tLLXZhtwz — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) November 23, 2021

On another occasion, now in the external area of ​​“A Fazenda 13”, the former participant of “Gran Fratello Vip” criticized Rico Melquíades for MC Gui again, and even added the name of Aline Mineiro, who also became her foe in confinement . “Outside, it can be seen in another way. The way I put the things I think, it may have been too explicit, too strong, but that’s how I am. I don’t know how to speak differently, I’m very aggressive in my way of speaking. A lot of things they used against me… It was a very dirty game that Aline and Rico played against me”, complained.

“I can’t stand looking at both of their faces, I can’t stand looking at her face. I can not stand! Very dirty game. We fought, but you never did anything to hurt me or throw poison at me. Neither Dynho nor Guilherme”, completed Dayane in the conversation.

On Twitter, many netizens criticized Dayane’s lines. “She’s obsessed… She spends 80% of her time talking bad about Rico. And in the other 20%, she hopes that someone talks about him, so she can talk more”, wrote Ana Cristina. “Hey, but at the party it was full of hugs, kisses, friends over there, friend over here. This woman is not normal, no. She needs urgent help, here’s the tip”, pinned another profile. “The people of Italy were warriors to watch this woman for 6 months… what to be bitter and despicable!”, detonated a user of the social network. “She has a lot of self-esteem to think that ONLY the coat harms her, that this horrible personality doesn’t contribute”, analyzed a post.

She’s obsessed…She spends 80% of her time talking bad about Rico.

And in the other 20%, she hopes that someone talks about him, so she can talk more… pic.twitter.com/1cSGGVDlqK — Ana Cristina 🌵🔥 (@AnaCris3364) November 23, 2021

Hey, at the party it was full of hugs, kisses 😘 friend over there friend over here 🤣🤣🤣🤡 this woman is not normal hahaha, she needs urgent help here is a tip ✌🏼 — dany 🚕🎓🕵️🔥 (@danyMkors) November 23, 2021

The People of Italy were warriors to watch this woman for 6 months…what to be bitter and despicable! — ☀️Liz👸🏾🔥 (@luskalis10) November 23, 2021

She has a lot of self-esteem to think that ONLY the coat hurts her, that this horrible personality doesn’t contribute. — Rurik 🔥 BAHIYYIH P02 ✨ (@Ilovebabygrogu) November 23, 2021