The Farm: Gui Araújo is ‘hammered’ on all sides in the formation of Roça | It’s on the Net

Published 11/24/2021 03:25

São Paulo – This Tuesday (23rd) the farmland formation caught fire. the On Vacation with the Ex took one of the stools for this week’s hot seat.

However, what drew the most attention was the sequence of blows that took Gui Araújo to Roça. The ex-MTV had to hear a few good things from Marina, Aline and Mileide during the justifications. Apparently the so-called farm plants are putting the leaves out and waking up for the game, as they didn’t leave the pawn cheap.

As if that wasn’t enough, Gui even took a insult from Rico who accused him of “thinking he knows everything about the game” and was vetoed from the leader’s competition by Arcrebiano, ending the night completely “broken”, as netizens say.

THE @mileidemihaile decided to vote for @guiaraujo13, and said to be upset with the attitudes of the pawn inside the house. #RoçaAFazenda

@mileidemihaile decided to vote for @guiaraujo13, and said to be upset with the attitudes of the pawn inside the house. #RoçaAFazenda