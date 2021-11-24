The last surviving woman of the 19th century dies, aged 124

The last woman born in the 19th century who was still alive died on Monday night (22/11) in the Philippines. Francisca Susano, affectionately known as Lola Iska, died at her home, surrounded by 15 grandchildren, aged 124. The prefecture of his hometown, Kabankalan, in Negros Ocidental province, confirmed the news on social media.

Authorities claimed that the supercentennial was the world’s last surviving person born in the 19th century, which would make her the oldest in the world. A team from the Guinness Book of Records was reviewing the Filipina documents. Documents say she was born on September 11, 1897, a year before the Spaniards relinquished their reign over the Philippines. It was the same year that the ice cream scoop was invented and Marconi sent the first radio broadcast across the sea. Lola had 14 children, eight of whom are still alive. The Filipina also had more than 50 grandchildren.

The cause of Lola’s death has yet to be determined, city hall spokesman Jake Carlyne Gonzales told CNN Philippines. The Filipina’s corpse will be tested for Covid-19, but this cause is not likely, as the elderly woman did not show any symptoms of the disease. The city hall published a note praising the “inspiration” that was Lola’s life, who credited her longevity with the consumption of butter and cheese.