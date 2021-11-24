The last surviving woman of the 19th century dies, aged 124

The last woman born in the 19th century who was still alive died on Monday night (22/11) in the Philippines.

Francisca Susano, affectionately known as Lola Iska, died at her home, surrounded by 15 grandchildren, at 124 years old. The prefecture of his hometown, Kabankalan, in Negros Ocidental province, confirmed the news on social media.

Authorities claimed that the supercentennial was the last surviving person in the world born in the 19th century, what would make her the oldest in the world. A team from the Guinness Book of Records was reviewing the Filipina documents.

Documents say she born on September 11, 1897, a year before the Spaniards abandoned their reign over the Philippines. It was the same year that the ice cream scoop was invented and Marconi sent the first radio broadcast across the sea. Lola had 14 children, eight of whom are still alive.. The Filipina also had more than 50 grandchildren.

Lola Iska Photo: Publicity/Kabankalan City Hall

Lola Iska Photo: Publicity/Kabankalan City Hall

The cause of Lola’s death has yet to be determined, city hall spokesman Jake Carlyne Gonzales told CNN Philippines. The Filipina’s corpse will be tested for Covid-19, but this cause is not likely, as the elderly woman did not show any symptoms of the disease.

The city hall published a note praising the “inspiration” which was Lola’s life, which credited longevity to the consumption of butter and cheese.