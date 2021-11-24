‘The More Life, the Better!’: Paula, Giovanna Antonelli’s Character, Will Be Victim of Double Framing | come around

▶️ Missed the first chapter? Remember the best moments:
The lover’s betrayal 🐍
Vice-president of Paula’s (Giovanna Antonelli) company, Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo) plans to topple the boss in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior
⭐Paula, character of Giovanna Antonelli, is doing everything to avoid the bankruptcy of its company, the Terrare Cosmetics. For that, she thinks she can count on the help of Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo), his vice president and lover. 🔥🔥🔥
Paula and Marcelo kiss in the office
⭐ What the boss doesn’t even realize is that she is being deceived by Marcelo, who plans to sell the company to Carmen (Julia Lemmertz), Paula’s number 1 enemy in business and personal life.
The powerful, authoritarian and decisive side of hurricane Paula Terrare
⭐To overthrow Paula from the presidency of Terrare Cosmeticos, Marcelo tried to convince his boss to sell the company to Carmen. And that ended up in a big mess! 💣💥
Marcelo tries to convince Paula to sell his company to rival Carmen
Carmen’s Revenge 👩🏼💼🆚👩💼
Carmem (Julia Lemmertz) sets up with Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo) in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globe
⭐Partners in the coup against Paula, Marcelo and Carmem will be thrilled with the news of the plane crash in which Paula was.
Guilherme, Paula, Neném and Flávia panic with strong turbulence on the plane
⭐But soon the two will realize that they celebrated victory before their time, as Paula Terrare is very much alive after seeing the death up close.
Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) survives a plane crash in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Annoyed with Paula’s triumphant return, the evil pair sets out to topple the executive once and for all. that’s where Carmen ends up revealing the reason for so much resentment against her rival:
Carmem (Julia Lemmertz) reveals motive for revenge to Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo) in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globe
“I’m doing this for money and power. You already have money and power. Why do you want to destroy Paula so much?”, questioned Marcelo.
“I was very in love with Celso Terrare. And Paula got involved in this story. I suspect that it was she who killed Celso to keep Cosmetics Terrare just for her”, will affirm the villain.
Whoa! I won’t miss this clash for nothing 🧨💥
24 nov
Wednesday
Nedda suggests that everyone think about the happy times they had with their loved ones. Family members see on TV that Guilherme, Paula and Neném were rescued and are thrilled with the news. Tina and Tigger discover that their family is alive. Rose goes to talk to Nedda and notices Celina’s gaze. Marcelo is furious when he learns that Paula is alive. Marcelo and Carmen meet. Flávia worries about the suitcase with the dollars. Carmem confides in Marcelo why she wants to end up with Paula. The four survivors are concerned about the warning they received. Flávia runs away from the reporters. Baby comes home and everyone gets emotional. Ingrid and Tuninha are frightened by Paula’s anger against Carmen. Tigger watches his father with Celina and Daniel. Guilherme hugs Rose. Neném is angry when she learns that she will no longer sign the contract with the football team. Flávia, Guilherme, Paula and Neném have hallucinations.
