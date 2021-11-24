‘The More Life, the Better!’: Vladimir Brichta’s Neném Will Suffer From Sad News | come around

At the this wednesday’s chapter, Neném will take another fright when he learns that he lost his contract with the football club. Do you want to understand this story? Then call us spoilers what’s next👇
Guilherme, Paula, Neném and Flávia panic with strong turbulence on the plane
Former player Neném (Vladimir Brichta) dreams of returning to the field in ‘How much more life is better!’ — Photo: Globe
⚽ Born and raised in Tijuca, Neném has a glorious past as a player for Flamengo and the Brazilian national team. But the late nights and drunkenness made the ace retire his boots too soon.
Neném is a football player who wants to be an ace in the fields again
⚽ Now, the former star is doing everything he can to return to shine on the lawns. To do this, Neném boarded a plane to compete for a spot as an attacker at Ponte Preta.
Neném (Vladimir Brichta) boards a plane to try out for an attacker in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
‘The More Life, the Better!’: Vladimir Brichta will make his childhood dream come true by playing Flamengo ace
Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) and Neném (Vladimir Brichta) are on the same plane that crashes in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
⚽ Everything was going well until fate gave Neném a cart, and the plane he was on had a fall! What a fright! 😱😱😱
⚽ The goalscorer even went to heaven and came face to face with his own Death (the maia) – in person. He narrowly missed out on this one for a better one, but was given a second chance and returned to the world of the living. Ufa! 😅
Neném (Vladimir Brichta), Paula (Giovanna Antonelli), Guilherme (Mateus Solano) and Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will end up in the sky after a plane crash in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globe
⚽ Back to his life, Baby will be happy to be reunited with his family. But one piece of news will put an end to the ex-player’s joy, who will receive a bomb from his manager Osvaldo (Marcos Caruso).
Neném (Vladimir Brichta) is reunited with family after surviving an accident in ‘More Life is Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“You don’t have a contract anymore, Neném”, will inform Osvaldo.
Neném (Vladimir Brichta) will be disappointed to learn that he lost his contract with the team in ‘The More Life, the Better!” — Photo: Globo
“What’s it like, Osvaldo?”, Neném will answer, surprised.
“Entries in the Federation of São Paulo are closed. And they hired another striker thinking that you had died”, will affirm the ace’s agent.
Xiii… now what? How will Neném pay off the family’s debts? 😬
See everything that will happen in this Wednesday’s chapter:
24 nov
Wednesday
Nedda suggests that everyone think about the happy times they had with their loved ones. Family members see on TV that Guilherme, Paula and Neném were rescued and are thrilled with the news. Tina and Tigger discover that their family is alive. Rose goes to talk to Nedda and notices Celina’s gaze. Marcelo is furious when he learns that Paula is alive. Marcelo and Carmen meet. Flávia worries about the suitcase with the dollars. Carmem confides in Marcelo why she wants to end up with Paula. The four survivors are concerned about the warning they received. Flávia runs away from the reporters. Baby comes home and everyone gets emotional. Ingrid and Tuninha are frightened by Paula’s anger against Carmen. Tigger watches his father with Celina and Daniel. Guilherme hugs Rose. Neném is angry when she learns that she will no longer sign the contract with the football team. Flávia, Guilherme, Paula and Neném have hallucinations.
