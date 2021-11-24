The Pope: Joseph, a man of discreet presence who continues to protect the Church

According to Francisco, “everyone can find in San José, the man who goes unnoticed, the man of the daily presence, discreet and hidden, an intercessor, a support and a guide in times of difficulty. He reminds us that all those who are apparently hidden or in the “second line” they have an unequaled protagonism in the history of salvation”.

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

“St. Joseph in the history of Salvation” was the theme of the catechesis of Pope Francis at the General Audience this Wednesday (24/11), held in the Paul VI Room. Before that, however, the Pontiff greeted some Italian groups on pilgrimage in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Last week, Francis began the cycle of catechesis on Saint Joseph and in this weekly meeting with the faithful he continued this journey “focusing on his role in the history of salvation. Jesus is referred to in the Gospels as “son of Joseph” and “son of carpenter.” The Evangelists Matthew and Luke, in narrating the childhood of Jesus, give space to the role of Joseph”.

Jose, support and guide in difficult times

José lives his protagonism without ever wanting to take over the scene. If we think about it, “our lives are woven and sustained by ordinary people, usually forgotten, who do not appear in the headlines of newspapers and magazines. How many fathers, mothers, grandfathers and grandmothers, teachers show our children, with small everyday gestures, how to face and go through a crisis, readapting habits, looking up and encouraging prayer! How many people pray, immolate and intercede for the good of all».

According to the Pope, “everyone can find in St. Joseph, the man who goes unnoticed, the man of the daily presence, discreet and hidden, an intercessor, a support and a guide in times of difficulty. He reminds us that all those who apparently are hidden or in the “second line” have an unequaled protagonism in the history of salvation. The world needs these men and women. Men and women in the second line, but who support the development of our life, of each one of us and that with the prayer, example, teaching sustain us on the road of life”.

The Church is the continuation of Christ in history

In Luke’s Gospel, Joseph appears as the guardian of Jesus and Mary. For this reason, he is also the “Guardian of the Church, but if he was the guardian of Jesus and Mary, now that he is in heaven, he remains the guardian, in this case of the Church; for the Church is the extension of the Body of Christ in history and at the same time, in the maternity of the Church, mirrors the maternity of Mary”.

Joseph, continuing to protect the Church, don’t forget that: today, Joseph protects the Church and, continuing to protect the Church, he continues to protect the Child and his mother. This aspect of Joseph’s care is the great response to the Genesis account. When God asks Cain to give an account of Abel’s life, he replies: “Am I my brother’s keeper?” Joseph, with his life, seems to want to tell us that we are always called to feel that we are guardians of our brothers, guardians of those who are close to us, of those that the Lord entrusts to us through the circumstances of life.

Importance of human bonds

According to the Pope, a society like ours, “this liquid, gaseous society finds in the story of Joseph a very clear indication of the importance of human bonds. In fact, the Gospel tells us the genealogy of Jesus, not just for a theological reason, but also to remind each one of us that our life is made up of bonds that precede and accompany us. The Son of God chose the path of bonds to come into the world, the path of history: he did not come into the world with magic, but made the historical path that we all take”.

Francis concluded his catechesis, remembering “people who struggle to find meaningful connections in their lives” and praying that they might “find in St. Joseph an ally, a friend and support.”

Saint Joseph,

you who have kept the connection with Mary and Jesus,

help us to take care of the relationships in our life.

Let no one experience the feeling of abandonment

that comes from loneliness.

May each of us reconcile with our own history,

with those who preceded us,

and recognize even the mistakes made

a way in which Providence opened its way,

and evil did not have the last word.

Show yourselves a friend to those who struggle the most,

and how you supported Mary and Jesus in difficult times,

so also support us on our way. Amen.