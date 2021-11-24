The story of Palmeiras x Flamengo has an epic ending, battles on penalties and a shower of goals; remember decisions

The Libertadores final, this Saturday (27), in Montevideo, will be the third straight match between Palmeiras and Flamengo fans, but also the sixth elimination match between them. The team from Rio takes the best for now: 3-0

palm trees and Flamengo decide this Saturday (27), at the Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo, who will win the title of Libertadores Conmebol of 2021. The grand final puts the two main clubs in Brazil face to face in recent years, in yet another chapter of the rivalry that only grows between the fans.

The final in Uruguay will be the third in history between the teams, in addition to representing the sixth elimination game between them. The advantage for now is red and black, with a tight 3 to 2, including the two direct decisions. The people from São Paulo, therefore, have the chance to equal the confrontation.

But the games between Palmeiras and Flamengo, far beyond the final result, always had an extra bit of emotion: penalty shootouts, electrifying qualifiers, epic comebacks and more. Remember the five times below that the clubs were face to face in decisions.

CUP OF BRAZIL 1997

Semifinal of Copa do Brasil, whoever passed would decide the title with Grêmio. On one side, a palm trees with Cafu, Rincón, Djalminha and Viola, directed by Márcio Araújo. On the other, the Flamengo of Junior Bahia and, mainly, the infernal attacking duo, formed by Savio and Romario.

The two, incidentally, decided the confrontations on the way out and back. At Maracana, Flamengo scored 2 to 0, goals from Sávio, in a free-kick, and Romário, from a penalty. The result gave tranquility to the team from Rio, which went to Palestra Itália to dispatch Verdão again: 1 to 0, Sávio’s goal after Velloso’s rebound in a shot by Baixinho.

2nd game lineups:

palm trees: Velloso; Cafu, Sandro, Wagner and Júnior; Galeano (Rogério), Leandro Ávila, Marquinhos and Rincón; Djalminha and Viola (Agnaldo). Technician: Márcio Araújo.

Flamengo: Zé Carlos (Júlio César); Leandro, Júnior Baiano, Fabiano and Athirson; Jamir, Maurinho, Evandro and Nélio (Bruno Quadros); Savio and Romario. Technician: Sebastião Rocha.

CUP OF BRAZIL 1999

Of the great confrontations in the history of the Copa do Brasil, perhaps even of national football as a whole. Two years later, Palmeiras and Flamengo met again in the knockout tournament, but now a phase before, in the quarterfinals.

Flamengo took the lead, by winning by 2 to 1 at Maracanã. Caio, taking advantage of Romário’s penalty kick, opened the scoring, while Baixinho expanded. Almost at the end, Paulo Nunes supported Alex’s corner kick and decreased.

In São Paulo, what was seen was an epic confrontation. Rodrigo Mendes made 1 to 0 for Flamengo, but Hosea tied. The same Rodrigo Mendes, in a beautiful free kick, replaced Flamengo in advantage, but Junior, in a kick from outside the area, equalized again.

The vacancy seemed defined until Luiz Felipe Scolari called Euller. The “Filho do Vento” set fire to the match in the final minutes and guaranteed a epic 4-2 comeback against Palmeiras, with two headed goals, at 41 and 44 minutes of the second half. The classification had to be alviverde.

2nd game lineups:

palm trees: Marcos; Arce (Euller), Roque Júnior, Agnaldo and Júnior; César Sampaio (Evair), Rogério, Zinho and Alex; Paulo Nunes and Oséas. Technician: Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Flamengo: Clemer; Pimentel, Fabão, Luiz Alberto and Athirson; Jorginho, Maurinho, Beto and Rodrigo Mendes; Caio (Bruno Quadros) and Romário (Vágner). Technician: Charlie.

MERCOSUR CUP 1999

THE first direct final in the history of Palmeiras x Flamengo, which ended as epic as the previous showdown months earlier. It was already December, almost Christmas, and Verdão had been Libertadores champion and lost the Club World Cup to Manchester United, weeks before.

Without Romário, removed by the red-black board due to off-field problems, Flamengo took strength to, with a team technically far below, beat the rival 4-3 in Maracanã. Juan opened the scoreboard, Júnior Baiano tied and Asprilla turned to Palmeiras.

Afterwards, Caio (now a TV Globo commentator) tied again, but Paulo Nunes put Verdão ahead a few seconds later. Flamengo went for the win, with another goal by Caio and another by Reinaldo, five minutes from the end.

At the packed Palestra Itália, on December 20, Palmeiras went up and came out ahead with maple, from the penalty spot. Caio equaled for Flamengo and saw Rodrigo Mendes, in a nice kick from outside the area, turn the score. Verdão went to fetch: maple, missing, and Paulo Nunes, head, put Alviverde in advantage. only that read, at 38 of the second half, came face to face with Marcos and decreed the rubro-negro title with a 3-3 draw.

Pimentel and Alex dispute a move at Palmeiras vs. Flamengo in the 1999 Copa do Brasil

2nd game lineups:

palm trees: Marcos; Arce, Júnior Baiano, Cléber and Júnior; César Sampaio (Edmilson), Zinho and Alex; Paulo Nunes (Rogério), Asprilla and Euller (Oséas). Technician: Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Flamengo: Clemer; Maurinho, Célio Silva, Juan and Athirson; Leandro Ávila, Marcelo Rosa (Lê) and Léo Inácio (Rodrigo Mendes); Caio (Iranildo), Reinaldo and Leandro Machado. Technician: Charlie.

CHAMPIONS CUP 2000

After so many clashes in which the stars were more on the alviverde side, Flamengo arrived for a decisive match against Palmeiras, in theory, with a technical advantage. But in the 2000 Champions Cup semifinal, a tournament that gave the Libertadores place the following year, it made no difference.

Flamengo won the first duel 2-1, goals of Dejan Petkovic, penalty, and Reinaldo, almost in the sequence. Palmeiras decreased with taddei, a promise that he would have the best moment of his career in Italian football.

In the second game, Palmeira victory by 1-0, goal by the same Taddei, a result that took the decision of the place in the final to penalties. Verdão, at the time directed interim by Flávio Murtosa, Felipão’s eternal assistant, eliminated Flamengo by 5 to 4, after Sérgio defended Reinaldo’s decisive charge. In the final, Alviverde was champion over Sport.

2nd game lineups:

Flamengo: Clemer; Maurinho, Juan, Luiz Alberto and Léo Inácio; Leandro Ávila, Mozart, Iranildo (Tuta) and Petkovic (Rodrigo Mendes); Reads (Lucius) and Reinaldo. Technician: Charlie.

palm trees: Sergio; Neném, Thiago Matias, Agnaldo and Jorginho; Fernando, Rodrigo Taddei and Juninho (Lopes); Asprilla, Basil and Pena. Technician: Flávio Murtosa.

SUPERCUP OF BRAZIL 2021

THE second direct final between Flamengo and Palmeiras was the match that, at least theoretically within the confused Brazilian calendar, opened the 2021 season. On the one hand, Rogério Ceni’s red and black, Brazilian champion. On the other, Abel Ferreira’s alviverde, winner of the Copa do Brasil.

Raphael Veiga, in a beautiful move after just one minute, opened the scoring at Mané Garrincha, in Brasília. Flamengo turned in the first half, with goals scored by Gabriel and Arrascaeta, but Palmeiras sought the tie with 16 minutes to go, in a penalty won by Veiga.

Title decided on penalties – and on the excess of mistakes. Filipe Luis, Matheuzinho and Pepê lost for Flamengo, but Luan, Danilo, Gabriel Menino and Mayke wasted for Palmeiras, which, thus, did not prevent the red-black bi-championship in the newly created tournament.

Lineups:

Flamengo: Diego Alves; Isla (Matheuzinho), Rodrigo Caio, Willian Arão and Filipe Luís; Diego (João Gomes), Gerson (Pepê), Éverton Ribeiro (Vitinho) and Arrascaeta; Bruno Henrique (Michael) and Gabriel. Technician: Rogério Ceni.

palm trees: Weverton; Marcos Rocha (Mayke), Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Viña; Felipe Melo (Danilo), Zé Rafael (Gabriel Menino) and Raphael Veiga; Breno Lopes, Wesley (Gabriel Veron) and Ron (Gustavo Scarpa). Technician: Abel Ferreira.