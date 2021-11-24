the wave of violent protests in Europe against new lockdowns and vaccine demands

BBC – Coronavirus

A few months ago, covid-19 cases in Europe dropped to one of the lowest levels since the start of the pandemic.

This week, however, a wave of violent protests erupted in European cities against measures taken by government officials against the advance of the coronavirus. There are criticisms of the demand for vaccines and the new harsh measures against crowding and movement of people.

In the Netherlands, for example, protesters burned cars and clashed with police armed with stones and fireworks. In response, security agents used truncheons, dogs, horses, water cannons and rubber bullets. These were nights of “pure violence”, described Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Sven Simcic – Video In Verzet/Reuters Demonstrators in the Netherlands threw rocks and fireworks at police

In Belgium, large marches began peacefully but ended in vandalism and clashes between protesters and police, who responded with tear gas and water cannons.

In Austria, around 40,000 people gathered at a protest in Vienna organized by the right-wing Freedom Party.

EPA Belgian police use water cannon against protesters

Similar protests were registered in other countries, such as Italy, Denmark and Croatia.

What’s behind all the fury?

In short, the adoption of new restrictions on the movement of people because of the increase in covid-19 cases.

EPA Vaccination will become mandatory in Austria

The Netherlands imposed a three-week partial lockdown after posting a record increase in the number of infections. Bars and restaurants are expected to close early, and crowds have been banned at sporting events.

Mask rules have been tightened in Belgium, including in places like restaurants where vaccine passports are already required. Also, most people will have to work from home four days a week until mid-December.

Similar measures have been adopted or are about to be introduced in other countries in the region, such as Germany, Greece and the Czech Republic.

Austria, however, took the most drastic measures.

In addition to a full national lockdown, which requires people to remain at home except for essential reasons, Austria became the first European country to make covid-19 vaccination a legal requirement as of February 2022.

Despite strong opposition, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said the measures were necessary because of opponents of the vaccination.

“Spurred on by radical antivaccines, by false news, many of us have not been vaccinated,” Schallenberg said. “The result is overcrowded ICUs and enormous suffering.”

Why are restrictions on the movement of people being adopted now?

The new rules are a response to a large increase in covid-19 cases in Europe.

Despite having a high percentage of the population fully vaccinated compared to many parts of the world, Europe has seen the number of people diagnosed positively skyrocket in recent weeks.

Germany and the Netherlands have registered a fourfold increase in weekly cases since last month, and Austrian rates are five times higher.

Hans Kluge, World Health Organization (WHO) regional director for Europe, told the BBC that another 500,000 deaths could be registered by March 2022 unless urgent action is taken. “I am very concerned about the current situation.”

Kluge supports the vast majority of measures adopted by European countries, such as requiring the use of a mask and proof of vaccination in closed places.

But, for him, the mandatory vaccination, as planned by Austria, should be seen as a “last resort”. Kluge advocates a “legal and social debate” on the matter.

Why have cases increased so dramatically in Europe?

EPA Vaccine passports are adopted in several countries in the region

The answer seems to lie in a combination of several reasons.

According to Kluge, WHO, factors such as the approach of winter, a vaccine coverage rate insufficient to contain the advance of the coronavirus and the regional dominance of the Delta variant, which is more transmissible, are behind the spread.

Many European countries eased covid-19 restrictions, such as social distancing and rules on the use of masks, earlier this year, as the number of cases declined and vaccination levels increased.

But even among vaccinated people, the Delta variant has shown that it can still spread rapidly as people revert to situations where they are in close contact with each other.

Are deaths from covid-19 also increasing rapidly?

Reuters Vaccines have saved many lives around the world

There seems to be some good news for that, at least. Vaccines have prevented many people from becoming seriously ill and dying.

At the onset of the pandemic, the increases in cases were accompanied by a rapid increase in the number of people dying, but after vaccines came along, far fewer people are dying from the disease compared to the number of people infected.

Austria, for example, registered at the end of 2020 a peak of 800 infections and 14 deaths per 1 million inhabitants. It now registers around 1,400 infections and less than 5 deaths per 1 million inhabitants.

In addition, there are reports from physicians pointing to a much higher proportion of unvaccinated people in the ICUs, compared to vaccinated ones. In some hospitals, there are practically only unvaccinated people in the hospital.

