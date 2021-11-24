“The world is entering the 4th wave of Covid-19”, says WHO director

The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Mariângela Simão, said that “the world is entering a fourth wave” of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are seeing a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Europe. We had, in the last 24 hours, more than 440 thousand new confirmed cases. And that’s because there is underreporting in several continents”, he said, during the opening conference of the Brazilian Congress of Epidemiology, on Monday (11/22).

See what are the most common symptoms of Covid-19:

Coronavirus Infection with the new coronavirus affects people in different ways. It can cause anything from mild symptoms to severe conditions, requiring hospitalizationGetty Images obesity and Elderly people and people with comorbidities such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes, and the immunosuppressed are at increased risk of developing more serious complications from Covid-19Getty Images Covid coronavirus cough At the beginning of the pandemic, the main symptoms associated with the disease were fever, tiredness, dry cough, body aches, nasal congestion, runny nose and diarrheaAndrea Piacquadio/Pexels Coronavirus Almost two years after the confirmation of the first case, with the appearance of new variants of the coronavirus, the list of symptoms has undergone some changesGetty Images smell, smell Patients also began to report chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Fatigue, muscle or body pain, headache, loss of smell and/or taste, sore throat, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea are also part of the symptomsMicrogen Images/Science Photo Library/GettyImages Coronavirus COVID-19 The Delta variant, first identified in India, quickly spread around the world and generated a new profile of the disease.Getty Images woman with headache It now resembles a cold, with headaches, sore throat, runny nose and fever, according to a symptom-tracking study by scientists at King’s College London. Boy_Anupong/Getty Images Coronavirus illustration Changing the profile of symptoms is a challenge in controlling the pandemic, as people can associate them with a common flu and not respect the quarantine, increasing viral circulationpixabay mask illustration A study carried out in the United Kingdom, with 38,000 people, showed that the symptoms of Covid-19 are different between men and women. Getty Images Man and woman While they tend to experience more shortness of breath, fatigue, chills and fever, they are more likely to lose their sense of smell, experience chest pain and have a persistent cough.Getty Images elderly covid test Symptoms also change between young and old. People over 60 years of age report diarrhea more often, while loss of smell is less common.Getty Images vaccination illustration Most infected people who have taken both doses of the vaccine suffer from symptoms considered mild, such as headache, runny nose, sneezing and sore throatMalt Mueller/GettyImages 0

The Brazilian highlighted that vaccination caused the curves of new cases and deaths to follow different trajectories: there was a reduction in deaths, but an increase in new cases.

Mariângela Simão listed factors that play a decisive role in the future of the pandemic: population immunity, including vaccination and natural immunization; access to medicines; behavior of worry variants; equity in access to vaccines; adoption of public health measures by governments; and population adherence to health protocols.

“In places where public health measures are used inconsistently, outbreaks will continue to occur in susceptible populations”, pointed out the representative of the entity.

Situation in Europe

Simão relates the flexibilization of protective measures throughout the summer, such as social distancing and the waiver of the mandatory use of masks, to the significant increase in new cases experienced in Europe.

Unequal access to vaccines and bilateral agreements between companies that produce immunization agents and high-income countries were also factors pointed out by the WHO director as aggravating the increase in cases.

“Furthermore, there is misinformation, contradictory messages that are responsible for killing people”, he stresses. (With information from Agência Brasil)