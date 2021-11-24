‘There is no mourning here,’ said Flordelis to a son right after her husband’s death

During the trial of Flávio dos Santos Rodrigues and Lucas Cézar dos Santos de Souza, two of the sons of former congresswoman Flordelis dos Santos de Souza, Wagner Andrade Pimenta, known as Mizael, also son of the former parliamentarian, said in testimony that the mother she was the mastermind behind the murder of her husband, Pastor Anderson do Carmo, in June 2019. The information is from UOL.

Mizael said that Flordelis would have said, in a meeting after Anderson’s death, that “there is no mourning here”, when referring to a possible sadness at the death of her then-husband. According to him, she was more concerned about an upcoming church event.

Both Mizael and his wife, Luana Rangel, who testified in the aftermath, said that Flordelis would have written on a paper what the pastor’s cell phone had thrown into the sea after his death.

“She wrote in a paper that threw Anderson’s cell phone at Ponte Rio-Niteói. I feared that the police had bugged the house,” said the son.

Flordelis’ children are being tried by the Jury of Niterói, accused of the death of Anderson do Carmo. The former deputy has been imprisoned since the 13th of August, after having lost her mandate.

Flávio, who is Flordelis’ biological son, is accused of being the author of the shootings that killed Anderson. Lucas, adopted son, is accused of having purchased the weapon used in the crime.

