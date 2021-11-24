“This one can die”, says pocketnarista Adrilles about Felipe Neto at Jovem Pan

The debut of Jovem Pan’s cable TV is causing a stir. Now a death threat has appeared on social networks from ex-BBB Pocketnarista Adrilles Jorge against the biggest youtuber in Brazil and government critic, Felipe Neto.

Adrilles threatens Felipe Neto

A commentator for the Jovem Pan pocketnarista says that Adrilles is fighting too much.

That he ‘fangled’ with pop singer Anitta on social media. And that all that was missing was youtuber Felipe Neto.

“This one could die,” he snapped.

The other commentators were even astonished.

But everything was fine with the Jovem Pan pocketnarista.

see the comment time.

This is pocketbookism. The ex-BBB who thinks of himself as a political scientist and spends 24 hours a day calling Bolsonaro a hero… He wished me dead on national television and even said “amen”. What’s up @YouthPanNews, this is normal? It is acceptable? pic.twitter.com/bzP57yCDao — Felipe Neto (@felipeneto) November 23, 2021

Felipe commented the episode on his Twitter:

“This here is pocketbookism.

The ex-BBB who thinks of himself as a political scientist and spends 24 hours a day calling Bolsonaro a hero…

He wished me dead on national television and even said “amen”.

Hey @JovemPanNews, is this normal? It is acceptable?”

And Young Pan is silent.

