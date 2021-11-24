This startup takes care of patients with chronic diseases – and received R$ 45 million from names like Hospital Albert Einstein

Marcelo Toledo and André Sá, co-founders of Klivo (Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – Most Brazilian adults suffer from at least one chronic disease. About 83 million people, or 52% of the population, reported this diagnosis in a survey published in late 2020 by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). This context motivated the creation of Klivo, a health startup with an eye on non-communicable chronic diseases, such as altered cholesterol, diabetes, hypertension and obesity. The pandemic only fueled health concerns – and investor interest in Klivo.

THE healthtech announced this week a fundraising of R$ 45 million, from names like the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. O From Zero To Top, entrepreneurship brand of InfoMoney, spoke with co-founder André Sá about the size of the chronic disease monitoring market, the creation of the healthcare startup, the business model and the next steps after its capital injection.

“Health is a relevant segment not only in terms of participation in the economy, but also in people’s lives. This is a perception that has gained strength in recent years, with the aging of the population and later with the pandemic”, says Sá.

The greatest relevance of health is seen in numbers. Brazil accumulated more than 540 startups operating in the healthcare area in 2020, according to the study by Distrito Healthtech Report. Six years earlier, there were just over 200 healthtechs. The ten most highlighted Brazilian healthcare startups, according to the survey, are Cmtecnologia, ConsultaJá, Dr. Consulta, Labi, MagnaMed, Memed, Sanar, Sim, Vitta and Vittude.

Since 2014, healthtechs raised $430 million from investors. Dr. Consulta is a point off the investment curve, having raised $111 million alone, according to the Crunchbase database.

Excluding the extreme year of Dr. Consulta’s series C, in 2017, investments in healthtechs it has grown year after year – and benefited startups like Klivo.

The challenge of chronic diseases

André Sá and Marcelo Toledo accumulated experience in the financial market and international case studies before founding Klivo. Sá was a partner at the investment bank BTG Pactual and the payments company Stone, while Toledo was a partner at the digital bank Nubank. In 2015, the two looked at the growth of digital businesses focused on tracking patients with chronic illnesses. An example is the American Livongo. The company was created thirteen years ago, with a focus on diabetes. In 2020, healthcare provider Teladoc bought Livongo for $18.5 billion.

“80% of the costs of using the Brazilian healthcare system come from chronic patients. But this health care system is designed to treat acute problems, not ongoing illnesses. The result is that we have had medical inflation of 15% a year for the last ten years. It’s a situation that doesn’t have a happy ending for patients, and I’ve also been on the side of contracting business plans and suffering with adjustments”, analyzes Sá.

Entrepreneurs began assembling the product in December 2019, but Klivo only started operating in September 2020. “We spent a lot of time developing our solution. There is no minimum viable product in the health area”, says the co-founder of Klivo.

The healthcare startup combines human-made digital care with a technology for monitoring health indicators. Of the 71-employee team, about a third are in technology. The other about two-thirds are experienced healthcare professionals. Nurses, nutritionists and psychologists follow up on appointments and the indicated treatment, but also send health tips.

Patients receive monitoring equipment suitable for their conditions, such as scales, glucometers and pressure gauges. The data captured by these equipments inform the most efficient moment to contact each patient. Those who have just completed surgery need to be contacted more often than someone who has had their data stabilized for months, for example.

Monitoring indicators also shows whether contact with Klivo professionals is working or not. “First, we measure patient engagement with our care. Then, practical indicators of clinical improvement. Only at the end did we reach cost improvements to the health system”, says Sá.

Klivo operates in a B2B2C model – the healthcare startup reaches patients through healthcare plan operators, pharmaceutical industries and companies. Enterprises such as Unimed, Porto Seguro, Roche, Ambev and Brasil Foods pay a monthly fee per serviced user. Klivo may also charge an additional on outdated metrics.

“These companies have a number of challenges – for example, pharmaceutical companies see patients abandoning drugs and companies see the costs of employees with chronic illnesses showing up on their balance sheets. We are a more specialized solution for taking care of chronic patients, bringing metrics such as up to 51% adherence to medications and a reduction of up to 65% in costs with these patients”, says Sá. Klivo is submitting a scientific article on these results of its digital monitoring on Plataforma Brasil, created by the National Health Council, a public policy monitoring body.

Today, Klivo serves 21,000 patients through 31 companies, covering follow-ups for high cholesterol, diabetes, hypertension and obesity. “We seek to assist those who have already passed the prevention phase. 72% of our portfolio has more than one chronic condition, inclusive.”

new investment

Klivo had already received a seed investment of BRL 2.5 million in 2020, led by the fund of venture capital Canary (Buser Hashdex, Trybe). The BRL 45 million series A was led by Valor Capital Group (which has startups such as CloudWalk, Gympass, Loft in its portfolio). Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein also participated in the round, as well as Brazilian funds Canary and Norte Ventures, and international funds specializing in health startups or social impact Civilization Ventures, Tau Ventures and Reaction.

“We took up the care space for chronic patients and achieved value delivery metrics. We made a new series to grow and build reputation. Einstein and funds bring credibility that is very important for the health market”, says Sá.

The new investment will be used first to expand the care lines. Klivo will continue to care for chronic patients, launching a line of cancer treatment (cancer). Klivo will also use the money to carry out mergers and acquisitions.

“Scale is important for the healthcare industry, as companies like Dasa and Hapvida were created from M&As. We are keeping an eye on both new technology companies and traditional companies that have a tradition of humanized service”, says Sá. Klivo hopes to triple the number of patients monitored by the end of 2022 – but there is still an army of millions of Brazilians with chronic diseases to monitor.

