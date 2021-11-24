Tik Tok star dies at age 37

Stacey Pentland, successful digital influencer on Tik Tok, died at age 37, after losing the fight against cancer in the lymphatic system. She had been diagnosed with the disease in 2020 and, in recent months, has made her treatment public. Stancey shared moments through videos and images on social media, updating his health status and encouraging others. On the social network, Stacey’s family communicated the death to her followers.

continues after advertising

“It is with great sadness that we have to tell you that our beautiful Stacey left this afternoon at 1:40 pm. We want to ask you to respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time,” the statement said. It didn’t take long for followers to mourn the death of the digital influencer.

“Her’s daily videos will be missed. No more pain, anxiety and suffering for the beautiful woman I never met but felt I did,” wrote one fan. “I hope she wasn’t scared in the end. I know she always said she had a lot of anxiety. She’s someone I’ll never forget, you left a mark on my heart,” said another follower.

continues after advertising

“I can’t find the words to describe how absolutely sad this is. You will always be an amazing human being,” lamented another admirer. Stacey leaves her husband, Anthony, and their four children, Chloe, Sophie, Geordie and AJ.

Famous viral video boy dies at age six

The little Antwain Fowler, known for starring in a viral video that now has nearly 25 million views on YouTube alone, died at age six. The boy was battling a disease called autoimmune enteropathy. The news was revealed by the boy’s mother, China, on social networks. Through an Instagram post, she mourned her son’s death.

continues after advertising

“The pain in my chest is like no other. Why God!!!! Never in a million years. My heart is out of my chest,” he wrote. Antwain was diagnosed with the disease when he was just one year old.