TikTok Star Dies At 37 Years Old

Stacey Pentland he died at 37 years of age. THE digital influencer, who is famous on TikTok, lost the fight against a lymphatic system cancer.

She had been diagnosed with the disease in 2020 and, in recent months, has made her treatment public. Stancey shared moments through videos and images on social media, updating his health status and encouraging others. On the social network, Stacey’s family communicated the death to her followers.

“It is with great sadness that we have to tell you that our beautiful Stacey left this afternoon at 1:40 pm. We want to ask you to respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time,” the statement said. It didn’t take long for followers to mourn the death of the digital influencer.

“Her’s daily videos will be missed. No more pain, anxiety and suffering for the beautiful woman I never met, but I felt I did,” wrote a fan. “I hope she wasn’t scared in the end. I know she always said she had a lot of anxiety. It’s someone I’ll never forget, you left a mark on my heart”, said another follower.

“I can’t find the words to describe how absolutely sad this is. You will always be an amazing human being”, lamented another admirer. Stacey leaves her husband, Anthony, and their four children, Chloe, Sophie, Geordie and AJ.

