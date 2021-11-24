Torcida do Flamengo celebrates in Montevideo and organizes a meeting point before the arrival of the delegation

The first flights with Flamengo fans arrived in Montevideo for the Libertadores final even before the delegation. The team will only travel this Wednesday, on a chartered flight after the game against Grêmio, in Porto Alegre.

But in the streets of the capital of Uruguay there is already a mobilization of flamenguists even four days away for the big decision against Palmeiras. Videos on social media show fans in restaurants singing the Flamengo anthem.

Whoever arrived first tried to map the surroundings to locate the best concentration point, albeit informal.

The red and black agreed to stay in the Plaza Constitucion. This is not the point pointed out by Conmebol, but it was considered remote and with no options for bars. On the day of the game, Conmebol defined Praça Roosevelt as a concentration. The fans will leave towards the Centenário stadium, escorted by the local police.

Palmeiras fans stayed in the region with more leisure and structure offers in the city.

The caravans with those organized by Flamengo will also start leaving Brazil this Wednesday, by bus, and arrive on Friday. But the idea is for the fans’ meeting to take place with those who are already in Uruguay, the so-called “population”.

Flamengo arrives at 12:05 pm on Wednesday and the cast holds their first training session in Montevideo this Wednesday, at 2 pm, at the hotel. On Thursday and Friday, the team trains at 3 pm, at Peñarol stadium.

The ball will roll at 17:00 (GMT), at the Centenário stadium. About 60,000 tickets were offered for sale and the expectation is that it will have 40,000 rubro-negro, against 20,000 people from Palmeiras.