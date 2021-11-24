Tourist dies after suffering cardiac arrest while visiting Machu Picchu

North American climbed the Huayna Picchu mountain when he got sick; he died certified after being rescued by the archaeological park team

PIERRE ANDRE LECLERCQ/Creative Commons Tourist death occurred when he tried to climb mountain Huayna Picchu



a tourist of U.S died this Sunday, 22, after suffering a cardiac arrest while visiting the archaeological park of Machu Picchu, located more than 2,500 meters above sea level in the region of Cusco, in the south of the Peru. According to official sources, the man, identified as Kanaparti Butchi Babu, had respiratory problems when he climbed the Huayna Picchu Mountain, a space that has restricted access because it is steep and risky, allowing the visit of very few visitors per day. “The Machu Picchu National Archaeological Park team acted quickly on the request for help from the tourist’s companions, who, arriving at the checkpoint at the end of the Huayna Picchu trail, had respiratory problems,” said the Cusco Deconcentrated Directorate of Culture ( DDC) in a statement, before adding that the man was transferred to a health center located at the bottom of the mountain, “where unfortunately death was certified”.

Local media said the tourist’s body remains in the region and said that, following the procedures between the US embassy and the Peruvian Foreign Ministry, he will be transferred to his country. After expressing “regrets and sincere condolences” to the victim’s relatives, the Peruvian Ministry of Culture recommended that visitors “take the necessary precautions so that their health is not affected when visiting high-altitude archaeological sites or areas of difficult access” . Huayna Picchu, whose name in Quechua means “young mountain”, is part of the tourist circuit of the famous citadel of Machu Picchu, considered a World Heritage Site by Unesco and recognized since 2007 as one of the modern wonders of humanity.

*With information from EFE