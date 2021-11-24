‘Traffic Light Coalition’ Reaches Germany Agreement for Olaf Scholz to Replace Merkel | World

Almost two months after parliamentary elections in Germany, the three parties negotiating the formation of a government reached a coalition agreement. The Social Democratic (SPD), Green and Liberal Democratic (FDP) parties called a press conference for the afternoon of this Wednesday (24) to present the details of the pact.

Negotiations between the three legends officially began in late October. After the coalition agreement, the subtitles now wait that the social democratic leader Olaf Scholz be elected by the Bundestag (Parliament) in the week of December 6 as the successor of Angela Merkel as federal chancellor.

Only on Tuesday (23) the three parties reached a consensus on the issue of climate protection. According to information obtained by the television broadcaster ARD, a massive expansion of renewable energies must be stipulated in the tripartite agreement.

The target will be that by 2030, wind and solar energy will cover 80% of energy consumption in Germany and a third of cars will be completely electric. Shortly thereafter, licenses for combustion-engine vehicles should no longer be granted. The coalition also intends to bring forward the 2038 coal-fired power outage (current target) to 2030, according to ARD.

According to the network, details on the controversial issues of budget and finance are not yet known, nor are the names of the ministers of the new government.

The SPD was the most voted party in the September 26 general election, with 25.7% of the vote. The Green Party had the best result in its history, with 14.8%, and the liberals reached 11.5%.

Traditionally a governing coalition needs to achieve an absolute majority in Parliament (which also guarantees the election of the candidate nominated for chancellor by the Bundestag, the German Parliament), as German parties are often averse to minority governments.

If it does, this will be the first tripartite alliance to govern Germany since the 1950s.. And it would be the first time that a “traffic light coalition” – alluding to the colors of the Social Democratic (red), Liberal (yellow) and Green parties – would govern at the federal level in Germany and put an end to 16 years of Conservative rule under Merkel.

Headed by the federal chancellor, the current government is made up of the union between her party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), and its sister party Christian Social Union (CSU), in addition to the Social Democratic Party (SPD). The alliance between the two largest caucuses is called the “grand coalition”.

Conservatives suffered the worst result in their history in the September elections, winning 24.1% of the vote, and a repeat of the alliance with the SPD was ruled out by both parties.

