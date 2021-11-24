Tubarões na Colina: Shark Tank Brasil businesswomen approach Vasco and cheer the crowd

The steps of two millionaire businesswomen have caused an uproar in the fans of the Vasco, especially after the last weekend. They are Carol Paiffer and Camila Farani, both “sharks” from the Shark Tank Brasil program. It is the possibility of them making investments arrive in São Januário that stirs fans, especially on the internet.

It so happens that, after a broadcast by the digital influencer and presenter Casimiro Miguel, in which he reacted to an episode of Shark Tank Brasil, Carol Paiffer was instigated to help Vasco. She agreed, the Vasco fans gave one more test of disposition and “invaded” the businesswoman’s networks and she arrived at the club. She will meet with the Cruz-Maltino president, Jorge Salgado, in the coming days.

At the same time, Camila Farani, from the same program, has also moved with the intention of helping Cruz-Maltino. She met with board members in São Januário this Tuesday, as first reported by journalist Lucas Pedrosa.

There is, at least, no definition yet on how they can help to attract investment. Naturally, a large part of the club, internally, also welcomes the interest of businesswomen in attracting contributions.