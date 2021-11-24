TV Globo studies suing Camila Queiroz for leaving ‘Secret Truths 2’, says website – Zoeira

TV Globo is studying prosecuting actress Camila Queiroz and 13th Productions office for off-balance sheet damage caused against the Rio station for the artist’s departure from the soap opera “Verdades Secretas 2” before the end of the plot, currently broadcast by Globoplay. The information is from the TV news.

The lawsuit is a retaliate against the manager of the protagonist of the series’ interpreter, Rick Garcia Medina. He owns the agency that takes care of Camila Queiroz’s career. Searched the channel denied the situation.

According to the website, the actress and the entrepreneur consult lawyers to go to court against the Rio station due to the official statement that announced that the artist would leave Walcyr Carrasco’s soap opera before the end of the plot.

According to the report of TV news, Globo would not have liked the way that Camila Queiroz and Rick Garcia acted in any case.

The biggest possibility is that TV claims prejudice financial and moral with the actress’ decision not to finish the serial.

recordings

Initially, the recordings of “Secret Truths 2” were supposed to be completed on November 17, but were extended due to requirements made by the artist and the owner of the agency that represents her. TV Globo was also offended by the publications and by the official note of Camila Queiroz and 13th on social networks.

The channel’s lawyers are in possession of some conversations, including those that took place during the meetings for to discuss the contractual amendment that would make Camila Queiroz record the last scenes of the telenovela. The representatives claim to have enough material to defend the Rio station’s thesis in any action.

Bruno Montaleone

This week, actor Bruno Montaleone, who is managed by the same manager as actress Camila Queiroz, also left the Rio station.

He was part of the cast of “Secret Truths 2”, in which he gave life to Matheus, and would be part of the cast of “beyond the illusion“, next soap opera at 18h.